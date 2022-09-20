NFL: James Harden watches Eagles stun Minnesota 24-7 as Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws THREE INTs
James Harden gets involved as Eagles overwhelm Minnesota 24-7 with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throwing THREE interceptions as Eagles go 2-0 behind dominant defense
- NBA star James Harden looked to be loving life as the Eagles defeated the Vikes
- Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay gave Harden a football after an INT
- The Eagles defense forced Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins into three interceptions
- Slay made two picks while Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was held to just 48 yards
