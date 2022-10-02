NFL: Jameis Winston banned from New Orleans Saints’ London game against Minnesota Vikings

Dalton and Vikings QB Kirk Cousin played each other at Wembley in 2016

Winston suffered several injuries and is replaced by Andy Dalton

The ex-Bucs quarterback traveled with the team but was unable to recover in time

Jameis Winston will not start for New Orleans on Sunday morning in their regular season game with Minnesota in London.

The Saints announced on Saturday afternoon that Winston had been demoted from doubtful to out.

Winston hadn’t trained all week after dealing with ankle and back injuries. More specifically, the former No. 1 overall pick was tending to four fractured vertebrae that occurred prior to the Saints’ defeat in Carolina.

Jameis Winston flew to London with New Orleans but won’t play vs. Minnesota

In his place come former Cincinnati Bengal, Dallas Cowboy and Chicago Bear, Andy Dalton.

New Orleans will also be without star receiver Michael Thomas, who was ruled out earlier this week.

Both Thomas and Winston flew to London hoping to compete in the regular season game on English grass.

Winston endured a tough final game vs. Carolina and threw two interceptions in the 22-14 loss in Charlotte.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton starts his first game playing for New Orleans Saints

Affectionately known as The Red Rocket, Dalton will face opponent Kirk Cousins ​​in London, just like he did in 2016.

After that, Cousins ​​was quarterback for Washington, while Dalton was the signal caller for the Bengals. Neither QB won with the Bengals and Washington played a 27-27 tie.

New Orleans is currently 1-2 after losing to their NFC South rivals, the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 2-1 record after producing a thrilling comeback vs. Detroit last Sunday.