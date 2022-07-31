NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Ayo Oyelola on switching playing soccer for Chelsea for football

Sports always came easy for Ayo Oyelola and he always believed that he would play professionally. He just didn’t know which one.

The Londoner showed promise as an outdoor center in rugby and on the track in the 100m. But football was the Chelsea fan’s first love.

“I didn’t really care about anything else. It was a big part of my life from age five – I just wasn’t allowed to play for a real team before age 11 because my parents are pretty strict. I had to focus on my 11-plus exams and I was just playing in the park with the older kids. That was my training,” says the 23-year-old.

Oyelola trained with Reece James (left) and Mason Mount (right) with Chelsea football team

“I was very good at rugby, but I couldn’t play academy football or play county rugby. I ran the track at a fairly high level. But being from London, I made the decision most kids would make.’

As a striker, he won a place in the Chelsea academy at the age of 13, where he trained and played with future Premier League stars.

“Mason Mount was often in the age group up there, but I trained with him. I trained with Tammy Abraham, Dominic Solanke and all the guys in the age group above me. But the guys in my age group were Eddie Nketiah and Reece James,” says Oyelola.

Periods with Dagenham & Redbridge and Ebbsfleet followed after his release before Oyelola returned to his backup plan: study law at the University of Nottingham.

‘I wanted to become a professional athlete, but I also really wanted to go to university. It reached the age where I felt college was what I wanted and needed. So I decided to do that about football. I’ve always been good at written topics and topics where you can formulate an argument,” he said.

“I could have played football in college, but as I’ve always been, if I don’t have any ambitions to become a pro, I probably won’t. So I chose to focus solely on education because at this point I wanted to be more of a lawyer than a footballer.

‘But if you’ve been involved in sports all your life and you’re suddenly just a student, it’s quite tough mentally. It took me a few months to realize that I needed high-level sports in my life.’

But eventually he traded football for football and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars

Now, in 2017 and with football in its past, it was in a lecture hall where a YouTube algorithm determined its future. He happened to come across a video of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

“I looked up their athleticism, size and speed. I just made the decision that I can do this if I sign up. I know it won’t be easy, but I can do it.

“There was a huge void in my life then. It was the first year in my life that I did not participate in sports. And I really didn’t like it. So yeah, the kind of combination of me believing that I can do it and that I need sport back in my life has led me to play football.”

Research led Oyelola to players like Efe Obada, Jordan Mailata and Jakob Johnson — players who were born outside the US and have progressed through the NFL ranks.

“I had just watched the Super Bowl and people had been telling me to play football. You know, I’m from London, so I never really took it seriously. And I also looked up international players in the NFL that same day. I saw there were guys who made it out of Europe. If they can do it, I can, you know.

“I still think I would have tried it if I was the first. But the knowledge that there is a fixed path – if you are good enough – certainly played a big part.’

Coming to terms with an entirely new sport was a strange concept.

“My athleticism stood out, but it was very frustrating. I didn’t know what I was doing! I’ve never been the guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing when I’m working out, no matter the sport. That was mentally tough.

Oyelola, pictured speaking to students, studied law at the University of Nottingham before NFL moved

“I wanted to quit a lot, but I just kept going. But I loved it when I first tried it. And that’s why I kept going. And I sincerely believed that if I kept working, I would reach the highest level.’

Playing as an outside linebacker, Oyelola made progress during his three years in college and attracted attention in an All-Star game.

“Outside of North America, the German football league is the best league to go to. My name got a bit popular in Europe because there was an All-Star game that I was the MVP of.

“A few European teams contacted me and offered me contracts. I was supposed to fly to Germany in April 2020 but Covid happened.

“It probably worked out for the best. I was studying for my final exams and I got a call from the head of international development at NFL International. They told me that they liked my highs, my speed and my physicality, and that they wanted to train me personally.

“I’ve done that a few times with Aden Durde, who is a defensive coach with the Dallas Cowboys. They killed me, but it was good!

“They thought I had shown enough, but it didn’t go the way I wanted — I tore my hamstring and wasn’t assigned to an NFL team.

“So I signed for a CFL team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. We won the Gray Cup and had a great year. I was with a great organization. The experience of being a pro was great. It reaffirmed to me that this is the life I want.

Injury stopped Oyelola’s chances at Dallas Cowboys, but now he has his chance at Jaguars

“And I was invited to the program again by the NFL and this time I was successful.”

In 2017, the NFL introduced the International Pathway Program. It assigns four players to teams in a rotating division each season, giving them an extra spot on the practice squad with the chance to advance to the 53-man roster.

In May, Oyelola found out he was on his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I got a call from Doug Pederson, who introduced me to the team, and it went really fast from there.

“It took a few days to get to me, but as soon as I put the helmet on and ran around with the guys you know it was time, I didn’t really have a scammer syndrome. They really made me feel at ease.

“I like the coaching staff. I love the players, I had a really good time at OTAs with my fellow rookies and I can’t wait to get to training camp.

He also learns a new function.

“In the CFL I was an inside linebacker, but Canada is a mostly proud passing league. Compared to the NFL, it’s maybe 80 percent passes, so linebackers are basically defensive backs. Linebackers in the CFL are usually projected safeties in the NFL.

“I really like Budda Baker, who plays for the Cardinals. Jamal Adams, he’s a box-safe, a position I can see myself playing. Rayshawn Jenkins is also very good. So I tried to learn as much as possible for him.’

And as he begins his new life, will his mind ever wander back to his old football team?

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t follow them as often as I should. I’m a Chelsea fan at heart, but I’m a Fulham fan now, for obvious reasons!’