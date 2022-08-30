NFL: ‘I will f*** them up’: Baker Mayfield stokes the fire ahead of revenge game vs. Cleveland

<!–

Baker Mayfield has reportedly promised to hurt the Cleveland Browns a lot when they travel to Carolina for Week 1 of the NFL season, and he insists he’s “ruining” them in an argument with a reporter.

The Oklahoma product remained relatively secretive about the prospect of facing his former team, but gave NFL’s Networks Cynthia Frelund an insight into how he really feels.

“On the field, after the game against the Bills preseason Game 3 and I walked up to him and told him, ‘I’m so excited to see you… go kick your ass, especially week 1, I can’t wait,”‘ Frelund said on Around the NFL podcast, Monday.

“He’s using some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re just ready,’ and he said, ‘I’m going to blow them up.'”

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns when the Panthers defeated Buffalo 21–0 last Friday night

Frelund later clarified that the quarterback had said, “I’m going to screw them up,” clarifying that she didn’t want to curse the air.

Last week, Mayfield defeated former starter and ex-Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold for the go-ahead caller position.

Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule recently explained why he made Mayfield the starter after the franchise-changing decision.

“When we started the process, we said we were looking at three things,” Rhule said last Monday.

Mayfield spent four seasons in Cleveland and made it to the Super Bowl in 2021

‘No. 1, control of the violation; No. 2, situational football excellence; and No. 3, moving the ball and getting boys involved.

“Baker has improved a lot in a short time, a lot of growth in all three areas.”

Mayfield played four seasons with the Browns, his last being the least effective. The former Sooner threw 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while sustaining a shoulder injury.

Carolina and Cleveland will face off at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11 with Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett who has already named the starter after Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension.