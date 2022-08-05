NFL Hall of Fame: Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Tony Boselli among 2022 inductees

Six players, a coach and an umpire were inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame on Thursday, prior to their official induction this weekend.

The players include Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and defensive lineman Bryant Young.

Seymour, 42, is the youngest member of the class to be inducted.

Richard Seymour to be honored for Thursday night’s NFL Hall of Fame Game

Former NFL coach Dick Vermeil is presented to the public before being listed

Jacksonville Jaguar’s former tackle Tony Boselli is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Branch and Mills passed away in 2019 and 2005 respectively.

Dick Vermeil is the only coach in this class, having served as the head coach of the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs over a long career, also having success in the college game with UCLA.

He won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams.

Vermeil and the six players were joined by Art McNally, 97, who spent nine years on the field as an official before becoming the league’s Supervisor of Officials in 1968.

Seymour won three Super Bowls and made seven Pro Bowls during his career

He held that role until 1991, remained involved with the game until 2015, and became known as the “Father of the Modern Era.”

McNally is the first official on the field to be inducted into the Hall.

The number of members enshrined in the Hall grows to 362 people, and this year’s eight will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars played the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH on Thursday night.

The much anticipated game between the Jaguars and the Raiders was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Fans were told to take shelter as storms swept through the area before the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The match, which was originally set to start at approximately 8pm, was delayed by 40 minutes.