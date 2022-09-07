NFL GOAT Tom Brady hasn’t made-up with wife Gisele Bündchen after she returned from Costa Rica

NFL legend Tom Brady still hasn’t made amends with wife Gisele Bündchen after she returned home from a furious solo trip to Costa Rica, which was sparked by his decision not to retire from football.

The 42-year-old supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, has not patched up their rocky relationship and “could be headed for” divorce, insiders have revealed.

The mother of two, Gisele, left her home in Costa Rica without Tom in early September, after a heated argument with her husband – whom she has been married to since 2009.

She spent time at their home in Central America following reports that the duo were arguing over Brady’s sensational decision to rejoin the NFL after a brief retirement.

Tom agreed to retire to spend more time with his family, but then reversed the decision — allegedly causing friction with his wife, insiders claim.

But despite their time apart, the celeb couple’s marriage is still on the rocks and Gisele has reportedly not returned to their Tampa, Florida home — after being spotted at a water park with their kids over the weekend.

Sources say rumors the couple are currently divorcing are “not true,” but others close to the family have said Brady and Bündchen could be headed that way.

The 42-year-old supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, could be getting a divorce, insiders say, after their row over Brady’s return to football. Pictured, the couple in Italy earlier this summer, during their last public sighting together

Mother of two Gisele left for Costa Rica in early September after a heated argument with her husband – whom she has been married to since 2009

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attended the Met Gala in 2018. Just weeks ago, after Brady’s pre-season game with the Buccaneers, he hinted at his potential family troubles, telling a news conference that “there’s a lot of crap going on”

That’s what a source close to the couple told Page six: ‘Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids, but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.

“Tom still hopes they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always make it up when she’s cooled down.”

This Monday, the football legend also made an illusion about the ups and downs in his relationship, telling his podcast: “You always have moments … I don’t think life is always the ultimate joy, I don’t think it is.” life always the ultimate pain, I don’t think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don’t think life is always the ultimate happiness.

“Your life ebbs and flows through the clouds and through the sun and through the rain and through the beautiful days and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things.”

This comes after Gisele revealed why raising kids Tom isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine it to be.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the supermodel explained that “it takes work to really be in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Brazilian Gisele and the legendary quarterback, who married in 2009, share Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, while Tom also has a 14-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan is an actress best known for playing Natasha in Sex and the City.

The beautiful couple with their children Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, and 14-year-old John Edward

The couple looks in love while strolling through Portofino, Italy in June

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s new home is currently under construction on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek of Biscayne Bay

Just weeks ago, after Brady’s preseason game with the Buccaneers, he hinted at his potential family troubles, telling a news conference that “there’s a lot of shit going on.”

He said: “Everyone has different situations they face and we all have unique challenges in our lives.

‘I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure life out as best you can. You know, it’s an ongoing process.’

Brady last posted about his wife’s “inspiring honesty and authenticity” on July 20 in a dedicated birthday post for the supermodel. And she returned the favor, celebrating his birthday on August 3 with an adorable photo of the dad with two of his kids.

The gorgeous couple was last seen in public in June, holding hands with each other and their daughter as they walked past the Dolce & Gabbana gallery in Portofino, Italy.

Gisele looked very summery in a navy blue shirt and white trousers, with striped shoes and her essentials in a blue handbag.

Tom cut a casual figure in a simple white T-shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers, wearing a navy blue baseball cap on his head.

Tom, Gisele and their children left their home in Boston, Massachusetts and moved to Florida so that the football stats would be closer to his new home, Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen celebrate after winning Super Bowl LV

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take charge of our family. He trusts my decisions.’

The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships “don’t just happen” and recalled moments when they weren’t always face to face.

And in her new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the author describes how parenthood has damaged her marriage while exercising up to 12 hours a day.

“If someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if that person is sad, it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them,” she wrote in her book.

Tom was famously selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft in 2000. He stayed with the team until March 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, but came back in shock six weeks later, announcing that he would be returning to the Buccaneers.

Tom, Gisele and their children left their home in Boston, Massachusetts and moved to Florida so that the football stats would be closer to his new home.

Career: In her new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the author describes how parenthood has damaged her marriage while exercising up to 12 hours a day.

Pictured: The couple’s new home on ‘Billionaire Bunker’ in Miami – an area home to multiple celebrities and professional athletes

Glittering career: Tom was famously selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft in 2000. He stayed with the team until March 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers