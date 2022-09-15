NFL Games of the Week – Week 2: Dolphins at Ravens, Cardinals at Raiders, Bears at Packers and more

Week 1 saw multiple setbacks, last second field goals and enough questionable decisions and results to last for the rest of the month.

So who’s ready to roll it all back? This week we have the Super Bowl favorites taking on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

We’re also keeping an eye out for two games that could have big Wild Card implications in both the AFC and NFC.

It all starts with our match of the week on Thursday Night Football between two teams battling it out for the lead in the AFC West.

Game 1: Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday at 1:00 AM ET (CBS) / M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

It wasn’t exactly a win for the Miami Dolphins under new head coach Mike McDaniel, but it was a win that put them at the top of the AFC East.

Sunday’s 20-7 victory over the Patriots saw Miami rack up 307 combined yards—the most by air. The oft-maligned quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 69% of his passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.

New wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 94 yards in his South Florida debut.

One thing the Dolphins need to keep an eye on are fumbles, after Hill and Tagovailoa each gave the ball away.

Their opponents don’t have to worry so much about the turnover problem, after the Ravens once gave the ball away while taking an interception and a fumble.

Baltimore’s only turnover gave the Jets their only touchdown of the game, but at that point, the Ravens were already 21 points ahead. New York didn’t have much time to change things after that and the match ended in 24-9.

Lamar Jackson was not his usual self; collect only a combined 230 yards, mostly by air. He passed three touchdowns – two for Devin Duvernay and one for Rashod Bateman – but never ran one into the end zone.

With tight Wild Card races projected in both AFC East and AFC North, both teams know a win now will help them in the future. Let’s see who steps forward and takes this one.

As both teams fight for Wild Card seats, the Dolphins and Ravens need all the wins they can get

Game 2: Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday at 4:25 AM ET (CBS) / Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Both teams lost last week. We’ll talk about the teams they beat in a second, but let’s analyze the losses here.

The Raiders had a rematch of the game that sent them and the Steelers to the Wild Card against the Chargers last season. Unlike last time, they were unable to come out with a win.

Raiders QB Derek Carr reminded the world what his partnership with WR Davante Adams was like when they both played at Fresno State. Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season game for the Silver and Black.

However, that was really the beginning and the end of the praise for Carr. While completing 59% of his passes for 295 yards, he threw three interceptions — one of which led to a touchdown just before the end of the half to give LA a 17-3 lead. Carr was also fired 5 times during the game.

But not all losses are created equal—and the Raiders 24-19 loss was better said than Arizona’s 44-21 losing effort.

The offense did their part in the game. They had 18 first downs. Kyler Murray threw for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns. Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown got his first TD in a Cardinals uniform. Returning James Connor also rushed for a TD. They had no turnover for the entire game.

But the defense… oh the defense. It’s never a good day if you give up a total of 488 yards and six total touchdowns. Five of those were by air alone.

Both teams are expected to fight for a Wild Card spot and it’s these interconference matchups that make all the difference.

After setbacks last week, Derek Carr (L) and Kyler Murray (R) want to get back on track

Game 3: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday at 8:20 AM ET (NBC) / Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

The Green Bay Packers put on a poor offensive display against the Vikings last week, with the Bears winning their opening game for only the second time in the past five seasons.

After trading top receiver Davante Adams and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, the Packers don’t have many good pass catchers for QB Aaron Rodgers to throw at.

New No. Allen Lazard, 1 receiver, was out for this game and the highest receiver by yard AJ Dillon ran back as Rodgers accounted for just 195 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 23-7 loss to the Vikings .

The Green Bay defense didn’t fare much better, with Justin Jefferson running wide and racking up 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Walk Back Dalvin Cook managed to get 90 yards to the ground with 20 carries.

Meanwhile, on a wet, ugly weather day in Chicago, the Bears took a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers—despite racking up just 204 yards in total offense.

Both teams threw less than 200 yards as the rain and wind hit Soldier Field.

Bears QB Justin Fields threw two touchdowns and an interception in the win, while running back Khalil Herbert took 45 yards to the ground as well as a touchdown.

We’re watching this game not only because it’s Sunday Night Football, but also because it’s a battle between two teams who struggled a lot last week. That’s an opportunity for the Bears to take advantage of as they hope to take their first win over the Packers since December 16, 2018.

Can Justin Fields (L) and the Chicago Bears take their first win at Green Bay since 2018?

Game 4: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Monday @ 7:15 AM ET (ESPN) / Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

The Bills started their season with a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Rams, beating the defending Super Bowl champions at their home stadium.

Bills QB Josh Allen didn’t seem to miss many steps, throwing two interceptions, but countering with four total touchdowns – including one on the ground.

Bills’ stellar defense forced over three times and sacked Rams QB Matthew Stafford seven times for a total loss of 49 yards.

Meanwhile, last year’s AFC Regular Season champions started their season on the wrong foot, as the Tennessee Titans failed to win at home against the New York Giants.

Despite holding Giants QB Daniel Jones to just 188 yards of passing, the Titans defense gave up 394 yards of total offense in the 21-20 loss. Giants RB Saquon Barkley collected 18 carries for 164 rushing yards and a touchdown in the game.

It is to the credit of the Titans that they made a good flight through the sky. QB Ryan Tannehill completed 20 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. No one scored on the ground, but RB Derrick Henry took 82 yards and ran on 21 carries.

At the end, a final second field goal from Titans kicker Randy Bullock sailed wide to the left and Tennessee was unable to take the win.

Now the Titans head north to Orchard Park, where the Bills will play for their home fans for the first time this year.

The Buffalo Bills take on the AFC’s No. 1 seed in their first home game

Game of the Week: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday @ 8:15 AM ET (Amazon Prime Video) / Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

A battle for AFC West to watch ensues as two NFL top division heavyweights face off on Thursday.

In a rematch of the game in which they were eliminated from the Wild Card, the Chargers were able to hold back the Las Vegas Raiders’ late push to win 24-19.

After giving up a touchdown with about 3:00 left in the game, the Chargers defense held strong, forced a fumble and saw the Raiders flip it on downs and freeze the game with a key first down run.

QB Justin Herbert completed 76% of his passes for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns ahead of Gerald Everett, Deandre Carter and Zander Horvath. RB Austin Ekeler had 36 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards that day.

Despite the win, the Chargers lost top receiver Keenan Allen to a hamstring injury, making it unlikely he will be back in time on Thursday night.

That will be crucial as they take on a Chiefs defense that allowed just 193 passing yards and 282 yards of total offense in a 44-21 stalemate by the Arizona Cardinals.

Not only that, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made the executive decision that he was going out and no one was going to stop him. He went 30/39 for 360 yards and an eye-watering 5 passing touchdowns: one to Mecole Hardman, one to Travis Kelce, back up tight end Jody Fortson and two to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chargers defense must be well prepared for this game to avoid a possible repeat of one of the best NFL performances