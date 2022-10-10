NFL free bet offer: Bet £10 on Bet Builders, get £40 in free bets with 888Sport

The NFL came back to London this weekend as part of a massive Week 5 that saw the New York Giant take on the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

There’s one more game coming up this week, with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football tonight.

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to maintain their run of the only team with a 100% winning record, beating the Arizona Cardinals to bring their record to 5-0.

NFL Matches – Week 5 (Full UK Time)

Friday morning (1:15 am)

Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Denver Broncos

Sunday (6 pm unless otherwise stated)

New York Giants 27-22 Green Bay Packers (2.30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Detroit Lions 0-29 New England Patriots

Los Angles Chargers 30-28 Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans 13-6 Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons 15-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-38 Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins 17-40 New York Jets

Chicago Bears 22-29 Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans 21-17 Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks 32-39 New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers 37-15 Carolina Panthers (9:05 PM)

Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 Arizona Cardinals (9:25 PM)

Dallas Cowboys 22-10 Los Angeles Rams (9:25 PM)

Monday morning (1:20 am)

Cincinnati Bengals 17-19 Baltimore Ravens

tuesday morning (1:15 a.m.)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

