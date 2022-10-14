NFL free bet offer: Bet £10 on Bet Builders, get £40 in free bets with 888Sport
The NFL returns this weekend with a full schedule in the US, following the suspense and success of games played in London over the past two weeks.
888Sport offers new customers £40 in free bets when you wager £10 on a bet builder in the NFL.
888Sports – Bet £10 on NFL Bet Builders, get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM HERE*
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to maintain their run of the only team with a 100% winning record, beating the Arizona Cardinals to bring their record to 5-0.
This week’s standout game sees Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between two of this year’s favorites to win the Lombardi trophy in February.
Washington Commanders kick off Week 6 with a hard-fought low-scoring win over Chicago Bears, leaving both teams with a 2-4 record.
You can claim £40 in free bets on all NFL games this week if you bet £10 on bets.
NFL Matches – Week 6 (Full UK Time)
Friday morning (1:15 am)
- Washington Commanders 12-7 Chicago Bears
Sunday (6:00 pm unless otherwise stated)
- Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons
- New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05 PM)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05 PM)
- Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (9:25 PM)
Monday morning (1:20 am)
- Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
tuesday morning (1:15 a.m.)
- Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
Claim offer
- Free bets will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet; occasionally this can take up to 72 hours after bet settlement, but no longer.
- You must enter the following promo code on your first deposit: GET40
- A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ wager of at least £10 at odds of 2/1 (3.0) or higher that you place with Bet Builder.
888Sports – Bet £10 on NFL Bet Builders, get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM HERE*
best bets
Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org
Don’t forget to gamble responsibly
A responsible gambler is someone who:
- Sets time and money limits before playing
- Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed
- Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org
For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*Min deposit of £10 with promo code: GET40 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ wager of at least £10 with Bet Builder • Min. odds 2/1 (3.0) • Free bets credited on settlement of qualifying bets, expire after 3 days and only valid for football markets • Free bet stakes not included in returns • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country and full terms and conditions apply.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);