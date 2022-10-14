NFL free bet offer: Bet £10 on Bet Builders, get £40 in free bets with 888Sport

The NFL returns this weekend with a full schedule in the US, following the suspense and success of games played in London over the past two weeks.

888Sport offers new customers £40 in free bets when you wager £10 on a bet builder in the NFL.

getty Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to maintain their run of the only team with a 100% winning record, beating the Arizona Cardinals to bring their record to 5-0.

This week’s standout game sees Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between two of this year’s favorites to win the Lombardi trophy in February.

Washington Commanders kick off Week 6 with a hard-fought low-scoring win over Chicago Bears, leaving both teams with a 2-4 record.

You can claim £40 in free bets on all NFL games this week if you bet £10 on bets.

NFL Matches – Week 6 (Full UK Time)

Friday morning (1:15 am)

Washington Commanders 12-7 Chicago Bears

Sunday (6:00 pm unless otherwise stated)

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05 PM)

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05 PM)

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (9:25 PM)

Monday morning (1:20 am)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

tuesday morning (1:15 a.m.)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Claim offer

Free bets will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet; occasionally this can take up to 72 hours after bet settlement, but no longer.

You must enter the following promo code on your first deposit: GET40

A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ wager of at least £10 at odds of 2/1 (3.0) or higher that you place with Bet Builder.

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

OPPORTUNITY Ascot Champions Day Tips: Outsiders to Consider on 33/1, 20/1 and 12/1







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*Min deposit of £10 with promo code: GET40 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ wager of at least £10 with Bet Builder • Min. odds 2/1 (3.0) • Free bets credited on settlement of qualifying bets, expire after 3 days and only valid for football markets • Free bet stakes not included in returns • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country and full terms and conditions apply.