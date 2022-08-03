NFL file appeal against Deshaun Watson’s six-game ban over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations

The NFL has appealed the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson was banned Monday by an independent arbitrator over dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to his time with the Houston Texans.

The ruling was labeled a “joke” on social media by critics who felt a six-game suspension was insufficient given the allegations against Watson and the NFL is now expected to increase the penalty.

The 26-year-old quarterback is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021, when he was a member of the Texans.

The NFL has now exercised its collectively negotiated right to appeal in the wake of the suspension jointly appointed by Sue L. Robinson, the NFL’s disciplinary judge.

This is a new disciplinary procedure for the 2022 season and has not been implemented before.

Under Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, Commissioner Roger Goodell may hear the appeal himself or appoint a third arbitrator.

The NFL is expected to try to suspend Watson for the entire season, according to Pro Football Network sources, while another cited a shorter 10-game suspension and a $1 million fine.

Robinson wrote in her report that the league had recommended that Watson be banned for the entire regular season and the 2022 postseason.

However, Robinson tried to distinguish between violent and non-violent sexual behavior and concluded that Watson’s behavior “does not fall into the category of violent behavior requiring the minimum six-game suspension” that the league had identified as “by far the most commonly imposed discipline for domestic or gender-based violence and sexual acts.”

The NFL and players’ union each had three days to appeal the decision, and the league has now done so.

The players’ association now has two days to respond to the appeal, and following the NFL’s decision to appeal, it reportedly appears increasingly likely that the final decision will have to be made in federal court.

Watson was reportedly seen talking to the Browns’ PR on his way from the practice field on Wednesday, immediately after the NFL’s decision to appeal was announced.

Monday’s suspension was revealed after Watson reached settlements with three more accusers, leaving him with only one final trial after being sued by 25 women, one of whom dropped her case. Specific dollar figures for the 23 settlements were not disclosed.

The NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension and a whopping $5 million fine, according to The Associated Press.

By sitting out for six weeks, Watson will lose about $345,000 in game checks. He signed a $230 million contract extension after being assigned to Cleveland in March.

It turns out that deal actually saves him $15.8 million on a six-game suspension by minimizing his payments in 2022. Watson would have lost more than $16.2 million in game checks if he had been evenly compensated over the five-year deal.

The settlements were announced by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented all 25 plaintiffs, including the woman who dropped her lawsuit against Watson.

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases involving Deshaun Watson late last night,” Buzbee said in a statement to DailyMail.com. “We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team as appropriate.”

Buzbee has not identified the women who settled with Watson.

Watson has been specifically charged with forcing two women to do oral sex on him, ejaculating three women and forcibly kissing another, while 18 women say he touched them with his penis during massages, according to court records released by him. reviewed by DailyMail.com.

Although he has now settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits, Watson has denied any wrongdoing and two Texas grand juries have declined to proceed with charges against him.

In her ruling, Robinson wrote that Watson should limit his massages to club-focused sessions with club-approved massage therapists for the “duration of his career.” She also recommended further penalties if he ran into another legal problem.

Robinson described Watson’s behavior as “outrageous.”

Fans were extremely critical of Robinson’s decision, which they believe was unfairly light given previous suspensions given to NFL players. Tom Brady, for example, was given four games for his role in the infamous deflategate scandal — an accusation the league had a hard time proving in 2015.

Many were quick to point out on social media that the former Atlanta Falcons running back Calvin Ridley were given a full season suspension for placing a bet on his own team. The 2022 ban will cost him his $11.1 million base salary.

Earlier, in July, the Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women who brought charges against Watson, including prosecutors who did not file lawsuits against him.

The NFL club was accused of turning on Watson by allegedly ignoring his behavior and securing him a membership to a local hotel and club, where he allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted female massage therapists.

One of his accusers, Toi Garner, filed a lawsuit against the Texans in June, which Buzbee says would be the first of many. Before those lawsuits could be filed, however, the team reached a deal with the 24 plaintiffs and six other unidentified women who have stated their intention to file claims against the Texas organization.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then-franchise quarterback in March 2021,” said the McNair family, who own the team.

“While our organization had no knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we deliberately chose to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but a clear stand against any form of assault and misconduct.”

In a July statement, Buzbee said Garner’s lawsuit would be dismissed with prejudice “once the proper settlement papers are completed.”

“I don’t want to comment further on the allegations or the alleged role of the Texans, except that there is a clear contrast in the way the Texans have handled these allegations and the way Watson’s team has handled it,” Buzbee said. . said in the statement.

The New York Times reported in June that Watson had dated at least 66 different women for 17 months while playing for the Texans. Previously, Watson attorney Rusty Hardin estimated that he had appointments with about 40 female massage therapists during his five seasons with the Texans.

Not every woman has accused Watson of sexual misconduct and 15 have issued statements of support at the request of his lawyer.

After the publication of the Times piece, the Texans were added as defendants in the sexual misconduct lawsuits for allegedly facilitating the massages. The NFL club was accused of obtaining a membership from Watson at a local hotel and private club, the Houstonian, where some of the massages are said to have taken place.

A woman, who massaged Watson at the hotel but isn’t mentioned in the article, told the Times she was told the room they were using was “registered by a member of the Texans’ training staff.”

More to follow.