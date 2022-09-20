NFL fans SLAM Browns’ plans to ban supporter who threw plastic bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam

Social media erupted at the perceived hypocrisy of the Browns franchise disciplining a fan for throwing a plastic bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam while trading — and signing — former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal . share.

Cleveland is reportedly set to ban a fan who has since been detained for throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam on Sunday during the Browns’ 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.

While Cleveland traded for Watson in the offseason before giving him the fully guaranteed deal despite 24 civil lawsuits in which he was accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Watson has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women, who accused him of everything from indecent exposure to allegations of forced oral sex.

Haslam was seen leaving the pitch towards the player’s tunnel when an object was thrown towards and hit the owner.

According to police documentation, reported by TMZJeffrey Miller was arrested for allegedly throwing the bottle at Haslam.

According to the report, police were able to identify Miller as the perpetrator before he left the stadium, although he ‘did not stop after authorities attempted to detain him.’

Police eventually escorted Miller to a ‘police room’ where he allegedly admitted the bottle ‘never hit the field’.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Cleveland Police detained a Rocky River, OH. man who ‘appeared to be intoxicated’ as he left FirstEnergy Stadium.

He was summarily charged with three misdemeanor counts; disorderly conduct, assault and failure to comply with a lawful order.

Pelissero released a video showing the incident, in which Haslam appeared to be hit in the thigh region, and said Cleveland ‘has identified and plans to ban’ the spectator.

In response to Tom Pelissero, one user wrote “sounds like the fan was remorseful and should have lifetime season tickets for free or get $230 million [sic] from haslam as it seems to be his thing one [sic] all.’

The Browns released a statement Tuesday that read: ‘Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building, and behavior that endangers others will not be tolerated.’

“Thankfully no one was injured in this incident and as standard practice we have cooperated with law enforcement and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the right hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.’

Twitter users took the opportunity to remind the Browns franchise of the lucrative contract they gave Watson.

The former Houston quarterback received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine last month.

“I thought Jimmy Haslam was all about new chances and people improving themselves? If anything, he should be invited to join Haslam in the owners [sic] box next week, where he will receive $230 million in season ticket stubs for his clear remorse,’ Mike Malone said.

Another user said the fan should ‘only be banned for 11 matches’ and cheekily suggested he should receive the same punishment as Watson.

‘I’m going to continue to maintain my innocence, just because you know settlements and things like this happen, it doesn’t mean a person is guilty of anything,’ Watson said at the press conference following his ban.

‘I feel like a person has an opportunity to stand on their innocence and prove that, and we proved that from a legal standpoint, and just want to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person.’

Despite his claims of innocence, Watson still expressed remorse, and when pressed on that apology by a reporter, the quarterback replied: ‘For everybody who was affected by this situation, there were a lot of people who were triggered.’

When asked if he apologized to the accusers, Watson said he has “apologized to all the women, so anyone who was affected, even yourself, everything.”

Browns owner Haslam told reporters last month that Watson had ‘done everything we’ve asked of him and more.

‘And he has been the person, the leader that we expect him to be and I think he understands where he is in his life, that is a key point and we as an organization will do everything, what we can to help him not only be the best football player he can be, but more importantly be the best person he can be,” said Haslam, joined by his wife, Dee, and Browns GM Andrew Berry.

As fate would have it, Watson will make his Browns debut against his former team in Houston, where Cleveland will face the Texans on Dec. 4 — 700 days after its final regular-season game.

Fan interactions with NFL personnel were already a topic of conversation after Week 2 after Kyler Murray was hit in the face following Arizona’s incredible comeback win over Las Vegas.

Murray was high-fiving spectators in the front row of Allegiant Stadium after Byron Murphy Jr.’s completion of the game’s return Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and slap Murray in the face with an open hand.

The video showed Murray appearing to be stunned but unharmed before trying to identify the striker in the mostly jubilant crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was filed around 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that ‘a spectator in the stadium punched a professional football player’.

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton declined to comment Monday. Although head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the matter in his press conference and came down hard on the fan.

“I think the guy is a lowlife, whoever did it,” Kingsbury said Monday. ‘I hope they arrest him and he gets fired and he can never go to another game.’