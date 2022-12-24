NFL: DK Metcalf warms up SHIRTLESS in below 10 degrees in Kansas City

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf braved the elements shirtless as he warmed up for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium were below zero on Saturday, but that didn’t seem to bother the 25-year-old.

Metcalf was seen shirtless but wearing a woolen winter hat, a mask to keep his face warm and pants as he practiced drills leading up – with footage via ESPN surfacing on social media ahead of the matchup.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf braved the elements shirtless on Saturday

Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium were below zero on Saturday afternoon during a winter storm

In the end, it wasn’t just Metcalf who chose to embrace the cold weather amid the winter storm that swept across the United States on Christmas Eve.

The offensive wide receiver unit got involved, as did coach Sanjay Lal before the Chiefs game.

Dareke Young and Laquon Treadwell were seen rocking the shirtless look, while the latter was also spotted sporting headphones over his beanie.

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal poses for the photo with the wide receivers

Dareke Young warms up for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday afternoon

Laquon Treadwell also went shirtless as he rocked his headphones over his beanie before the game

A bomb cyclone swept through the US, leaving 200 million Americans shivering in frigid temperatures in what will be the coldest Christmas Eve on record for many cities.

Tickets ahead of Saturday’s Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills game in Chicago were as low as $6 as the freezing wind chill seemed to scare fans off.

While the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans was delayed by 60 minutes as the city suffered rolling blackouts.