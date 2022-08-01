NFL: DeAndre Hopkins upset at ‘black and white rule’ after six-game suspension for banned substance

Superstar Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins delivered a powerful rebuke of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy during Cardinals training camp.

The five-time Pro Bowler disapproved of the NFL’s binary PED policy, which resulted in Hopkins’ six-game ban after traces of the banned substance, ostarine, were found in his blood.

“I’ve never taken anything like that,” Hopkins said at training camp, through Arizona Sports.

Hopkins has become an integral part of the Cardinals’ outdoor season since joining via trade in 2020

“If you know what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in many different things.

“Obviously, the NFL is very black and white, so of course I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is.’

Hopkins and his team have never been able to figure out where the ostarine came from, making the decision all the more difficult to accept.

The former Clemson star has been named All-Pro five times and is a Pro Bowl WR . five times

‘If you don’t work at the production company, it’s hard to know when something gets contaminated in a small amount.

“It’s hard to know what to eat, what to do when you’re out of control, or what’s going down a conveyor belt, you know what I mean?”

‘Of course I think the rules should change. But like I said, that stuff will come naturally, and I’ve never taken anything. I hardly take vitamins.’

According to the US Anti-Doping Agencyostarine is the trademarked name for a selective androgen-responsive modulator — having a similar, albeit reduced, effect to anabolic steroids.

The Cardinals face a tough six-game opening game without Hopkins, including an opener vs. KC

Within the medical field, SARMs can be useful for triggering specific growth of muscles and bones.

The former Texan initially planned to appeal, but dropped that attempt in early May.

Under NFL rules, Hopkins can participate in the Arizona training camp and play in their three preseason games against Cincinnati, Baltimore and Tennessee.

As for the regular season, Hopkins will be the first to qualify to play in the Cardinals’ Week 7 game with the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins receives a warm welcome from Cardinals fans in Week 7 on his return to action

Once September 5 arrives, Hopkins will not be able to practice with the team or enter the Cardinals practice facility for six weeks.

In the meantime, Hopkins has a plan to stay in the required form necessary to excel on his return.

The former Clemson star will follow a program in which he will mimic the intensity and rhythm of team training.

“The strength-training coach and the rehab guys, they’re on the same page, so I think it’s a great plan”