NFL: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuses to rule out Dak Prescott vs. Rams

The Cowboys sit 2nd in the NFC East ahead of a trip to SoFi to take on the LA Rams

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has refused to ignore Dak Prescott’s chances to start against the Rams on Sunday despite failing to get a good hold of the ball.

Jones shed light on Dak Prescott’s rapid recovery and despite his inability to hold the football adequately, he didn’t anoint Cooper Rush as the starter this week.

Prescott had surgery on his right thumb just 22 days ago and has continued to improve at a pace that has surprised many as his Cowboys continue to win.

Jerry Jones was quite inflammatory when he spoke about the Cowboys QB situation on Tuesday

Jones was asked during his weekly radio appearance in Dallas if Prescott could hold the ball as things stand.

“No, not good enough to play,” Jones told The Fan on Tuesday at 105.3.

Dallas will be in safe hands in the absence of Prescott’s comeback after a 3-0 run with Cooper Rush as the signaller. In the background, Prescott has flown through his recovery.

Dak Prescott is on the comeback path after a three-game absence that continues to grow

Backup Cooper Rush has exceeded expectations as the Dallas Cowboys sit 3-0 in his tenure

“I don’t know if you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it reacts, how it heals, so to speak,” Jones said.

“So all those things are going on and I don’t know that since we say goodbye every day when we look at the injury, given the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make more progress.

“There’s a few things here about healing that I often say that only the guy upstairs knows how that works, but he’s going to have a big week and he’s going to be hard on himself to get it done.”

In all likelihood, Rush is expected to remain in situ for at least another week as a starter.

Jones is owner and GM of the Cowboys; he is pictured with Tyler Smith from the 2022 first round

‘We need to have that process before we [go] in a ball game,” Jones explained. I can’t eliminate the week’s work and be ready to go, especially as a quarterback.”

While Jones had previously spoken of his desire for a quarterback league in Dallas, he was inflammatory when asked if there was a tangible record that Rush could replace Prescott with.

‘No no no. As I see it well today.’