NFL could have sold THREE MILLION tickets for Bucs-Seahawks game in Munich, says chief

It doesn’t take long for Brett Gosper to bring Germany’s passion for the NFL to life.

The Australian, who was appointed Europe and Great Britain boss in January 2021, spent nine years growing the worldwide appeal of an established sport as World Rugby CEO.

Today, his task is continental growth — a task made easier by the love of the sport in the NFL’s historic European home.

‘It is ubiquitous in Germany. When I visit, I always get the feeling that you talk to the taxi drivers about the NFL – but not quite here, says Gosper of the NFL’s London office.

The Allianz Arena will soon host its first NFL game and there was a HUGE demand for tickets

‘As a sport, it can scratch an itch that other sports don’t in that market. Rugby is not a big game in that market – there is no other contact sport.

“There are many professional sports going on in England, from cricket, to rugby, to football and so on. And the NFL is still finding its way into the competitive landscape.

“But in Germany, it seems like there’s just a wider opportunity to come in and occupy a space that might not be occupied by someone else.”

England has been the NFL’s beachhead for international expansion up until and beyond the first regular season game held at Wembley in 2007.

By the end of October, the capital will have hosted 33 matches across Wembley, Twickenham and the home of the sport, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL will soon tick off another stadium as it expands into mainland Europe. With an office now open in Germany, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena on November 13.

Brett Gosper has been tasked with expanding the NFL’s reach in the UK and across Europe

“There is a great demand for these games in Europe, especially in Germany because of the novelty factor,” adds Gosper.

‘There were 800,000 people in line for one football match. Ticketmaster said they have never seen anything like it. They extrapolated that in terms of demand, our analysis says you could have sold three million tickets – basically 500,000 more than a Rugby World Cup! It’s a big, big, big demand’.

While Tottenham Hotspur is a purpose-built NFL stadium – complete with retractable pitch, giant changing rooms and luxury hospitality – the Allianz Arena underwent a mild facelift over the summer.

‘Bayern have been really good partners in helping us prepare that stadium. They have let us tinker with their pitch and stadium – we have had to extend the pitch to ensure the drains are deep enough for the players’ safety.

‘It’s just adding grass to the back end so that the drains in the end zone are long enough to give stopping space for the players. It is not a huge extension, but work has been done to extend it by a few metres.

‘We also reconfigured some of the changing rooms to get the right space, the right number of showers and so on.’

Tom Brady is a massive draw for NFL fans in Germany and the rush to get tickets was huge

Germany will host at least one game per season for the next four years, alternating between Frankfurt and Dortmund. Are there any big designs to play in another European cathedral, such as the Bernabeu or the Nou Camp?

“There are no current plans for that,” says Gosper. “But the NFL is talking to a lot of stadiums around Europe, whether it’s for potential preseason games – it’s good to know who would be ready to take a game and who would be interested during which conditions.

‘We keep a constant dialogue with a number of stadiums just to maintain that understanding. Whether in France, Spain, other markets and so on. It is never out of the question to also go to a place like Spain or France. At present we have obviously not received the statement, but there may well be in the future.’

While there is great enthusiasm for the German market, Gosper is keen to underline the commitment made to London.

In 2018, the NFL signed a 10-year deal to play at least two regular season games at Tottenham, and the Jacksonville Jaguars added to that by continuing to play a game at Wembley for the next three years.

Quarterback Geno Smith will be among the Seahawks’ traveling contingent in November

– I really think that Tottenham is home because our international base is in London. It was purpose-built, we have a 10-year deal with Tottenham. It is a strong, long-term partnership. It is the only purpose-built NFL stadium in Europe.

“Can I see us creating as deep a relationship as in any other market in Europe in the near future? None.

“Yes, we have a good cooperation now with Bayern, but it is over a shorter period and it is also parallel to the relationship we also have under contract now with Frankfurt.”

Before he leaves, what about the f-word? Talk of a franchise moving to London has died down in recent years and Gosper is realistic about the chances.

‘We would love for that to happen. There are many things that need to happen to make that happen. But the most important thing that needs to happen is for an owner to see their future in a different market than the one they are in. Until someone puts their hand up for it, it is very difficult to assess it seriously,’ he says.