NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on why he wants Deshaun Watson to be banned for a year

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has called for a minimum one-year ban on Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct he called “outrageous” and “predatory behavior.”

Last week, the NFL appealed the six-game ban imposed on the Cleveland Browns quarterback by an independent arbitrator, Sue L. Robinson.

The NFL last Wednesday exercised its collectively negotiated right to appeal following the suspension by Robinson, a disciplinary officer appointed by the league and the players’ union.

Speaking on Tuesday about why he wants to suspend Watson for a year, Goodell said: “We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence.

“There were multiple violations that were blatant and it was predatory behavior.”

The six-game ban was labeled a “joke” on social media by critics who felt a six-game ban was insufficient given the allegations against Watson.

The 26-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of female massage therapists in the Houston area, dating back to his time with the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old quarterback is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021, when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Under Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, Commissioner Roger Goodell could have heard the appeal himself or appointed another arbitrator – and that ruling by Goodell or his agent would be final and binding on all parties.

Goodell, however, will not take the appeal personally and will instead appoint former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday.

Harvey has the information at his disposal to write his ruling on the appeal.

The suspension announced last Monday was revealed after Watson reached settlements with three more accusers, leaving him with only one final trial after being sued by 25 women, one of whom dropped her case. Specific dollar figures for the 23 settlements were not disclosed.

The settlements were announced by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented all 25 plaintiffs, including the woman who dropped her lawsuit against Watson.

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases involving Deshaun Watson late last night,” Buzbee said in a statement to DailyMail.com. “We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team as appropriate.”

Buzbee has not identified the women who settled with Watson.

Watson has been specifically charged with forcing two women to do oral sex on him, ejaculating three women and forcibly kissing another, while 18 women say he touched them with his penis during massages, according to court records released by him. reviewed by DailyMail.com.

Although he has settled out of court, Watson denies any wrongdoing.