NFL: Bucs’ Mike Evans will MISS Green Bay Packers Week 3 game

By Merry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans will MISS Green Bay Packers’ Week 3 game after appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore upheld

By Kate McGreavy for Dailymail.Com

Published: 17:06, 21 September 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans will miss their Week 3 showdown with the Green Bay Packers after his one-game suspension for shoving New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore was upheld.

The penalty for the fiery collision in the Bucs’ 20-10 win on Sunday was appealed, but the NFL was unsuccessful.

Evans was suspended after he rushed and threw over Saints cornerback Lattimore as the Saints rival trash-talked Tom Brady.

