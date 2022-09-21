NFL: Bucs’ Mike Evans will MISS Green Bay Packers Week 3 game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will MISS Green Bay Packers' Week 3 game after appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore upheld
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans will miss their Week 3 showdown with the Green Bay Packers after his one-game suspension for shoving New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore was upheld.
The penalty for the fiery collision in the Bucs’ 20-10 win on Sunday was appealed, but the NFL was unsuccessful.
Evans was suspended after he rushed and threw over Saints cornerback Lattimore as the Saints rival trash-talked Tom Brady.
More to follow
