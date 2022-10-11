NFL Bandwagon Report: A solution for questionable roughing the passer calls

There are the teams you were born for, for better or for worse, and then there are the bandwagon clubs – the franchises and star players that pique your interest, bring you in and drop you off. Each week of the 2022 campaign, we recap some of the most encouraging and discouraging developments from across the NFL and decide whose bandwagon to turn on or off — even if only for a week.

Week 5 taught us that football in New York is really fun, that the Eagles are in fact still very good, that the Seahawks are one of the most exciting teams to watch, and that sometimes the best way to maintain your football fandom is to just switch channels (yes, we’re talking about the Colts-Broncos nightmare).

As we look ahead to Week 6, here’s a look back at some of the best and worst of the week that was.

Hop on: Patriots are happy with Zappe

Could the New England Patriots start in good form with a third-string rookie quarterback? Bailey Zappe showed some advantage when he was forced into action in Week 4 and took a dominant win in his first career start in Sunday’s Week 5 win over Detroit. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, one TD, one interception as the Patriots downed the Lions 29-0. Zappe was the first rookie since Daniel Jones in 2019 to win his first start and did so with a QB rating of at least 100.0. It could be a non-story, but Bill Belichick didn’t rule out staying with Zappe after Mac Jones is healthy enough to return.(MJ)

Get out: this version of the Tomlin-era Steelers

Unlike Zappe, Kenny Pickett didn’t win his first NFL start. Three of the four AFC North teams are below .500 after Week 5, but the Steelers are easily the most worrying team in the division. Sure, they faced the juggernaut Bills in Buffalo, but Pittsburgh looked like a hot mess in a 38-3 loss. The 35-point loss was the biggest Steelers loss of the Mike Tomlin era. Rookies Pickett and George Pickens seem to have some decent chemistry that can blossom, but with TJ Watt done for the year and the attack sputtering this season, this has become a full rebuild, one in which management should consider allowing certain players to trade for future assets and begin the search for Tomlin’s replacement. (MJ)

Hop On: a solution to dubious ‘passerby’ calls

A pair of mind-boggling biases from the passerby calls in Week 5 have put the officiating back in the spotlight, re-initiating a sort of referendum on what exactly is and isn’t allowed when tackling a QB. The calls in question — Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett on Tom Brady Sunday afternoon and Chris Jones on Derek Carr Monday night — came on what appeared to be textbook tackles.

While an increased focus on player safety is good, and expected given the scary scene that unfolded with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa in weeks 3 and 4, these calls clearly went too far, leading to deafening booing, much confusion and renewed calls. to change.

Interestingly, as NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out, the passerby calls have in fact been down so far this year:

What we don’t need is more outrage and a pendulum swing in the opposite direction that only brings more confusion. What we do need is a clear solution that takes into account the human element and holds everyone involved accountable, and is able to recognize and rethink when the wrong call is made. Monday night after the game, Jones broke out about what change he thinks needs to happen:

When these calls have the potential to change the outcome of a game so drastically, it feels like the right route. (ES)

Hop Off: Rams’ One-Dimensional Attack

Last year, Cooper Kupp was the man in LA

This year he is the nothing but boy. And back-to-back losses that netted just 19 combined points and a single Rams touchdown in between shows that this offense is in dire need of support.

While guns are certainly an issue — Kupp can only do so much — it also comes down to the Rams’ front line, which is currently giving up the most sacks in the league (21 — equal to the Colts).

Are these numbers a bit exaggerated considering those two defeats to the league’s best defenses in the 49ers and Cowboys? Secure. But things aren’t going to get any easier — they should be able to hit back against Carolina, but then they’ll have to face San Francisco again, followed by Tampa Bay. Sean McVay needs backup, STAT, or risk the dreaded Super Bowl hangover for a while.

Hop on: Streaking Titans enter their farewell week

Tennessee started the season with a late lead against the Giants and was knocked out by the Bills 41-7, but after five weeks, the Titans are back on top of the AFC South. Mike Vrabel’s team has recovered with three consecutive wins. The team leaned on Derrick Henry’s 422 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns during the team’s winning streak. Tennessee enters its farewell week on a high, returning rested in Week 7 against a rival Colts team that has beaten it in four straight and five of the past six. (MJ)

Hop off: Commanders coach Rivera for flaming Wentz

It’s easy for fans to casually throw Carson Wentz under the bus for Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee. After all, Wentz threw an interception in the final game of the game and the team’s record is 1-4 with him behind center — the problem is, that’s exactly what Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did to Wentz. He definitely steamed his starting QB for the media.

Ron, you are a defensive coach whose defense ranks among the worst units in the NFL. Wentz had a passer rating of 102.9 and was one of Washington’s best players on the field against the Titans, despite his last precious turnover. Rivera, who is 15-23 with Washington and has only finished above .500 three times in 12 years as NFL head coach, said it and he meant it. Making that a “mea culpa moment” is bad leadership. I’d rather have Carson Wentz as my QB than Ron Rivera as my coach after those comments. (MJ)

Hop on: The Browns outnumber the chargers-ing

You just knew that Sunday afternoon’s showdown between the Browns and Chargers, two teams that have proven in the past to excel at finding creative ways to lose games, would present an element of headache. And it delivered!

Head coach Brandon Staley’s bold call to go for fourth in their own territory would have backfired enormously. But Brown’s rookie Cade York missed and, well, you know the rest.

It was chaos and it was fun, and neither team’s fan base walked away satisfied. As a bandwagoner, it was kind of glorious. (ES)

Hop Off: Broncos in prime time

Please. Make it stop.

Obviously the schedulers weren’t the only ones with big expectations for Russell Wilson’s Broncos – the hype was real and it felt justified. But now we all have to live with it.

Thursday night’s horror show between the Colts and Broncos was an embarrassment to the sport, and next up is a Monday night for Denver against the Chargers. Plan accordingly. (ES)