NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception

NFL great Asante Samuel tweeted about his son Asante Samuel Jr. some harsh criticism after failing to hold an intercept.

During the Chargers’ third quarter 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Samuel Jr. what looked like a certain interception.

“If I were his teammate, I’d whisper in his ear ‘you just dropped a million bucks,’ hashtag, ‘pick 6,'” tweeted Samuel Sr. during the match.

Asante Samuel did not flinch in criticism of son Asante Samuel Jr. after failed interception

Samuel Jr. tried to dive for intercept he dropped but the capture attempt was declared incomplete

Samuel Jr. kneels dejectedly after dropped interception in LA Chargers’ Week 2 loss

The ball had Samuel Jr. initially hit right in between numbers before shooting the ball into the air, unable to control it. He then dove for the ball in an attempt to get his hands under it as it hit the ground, but the umpires ruled it an incomplete pass after review.

Some online fans were quick to notice that Samuel Sr. dropped interceptions in his own career and may have been too hard on his son.

Many of the fans specifically referred to the interception that Samuel dropped in the Super Bowl 46 while playing for the New England Patriots against the New York Giants.

Fans hit back at Asante Samuel after criticizing his son for dropping an interception on TNF

Many who hit back at Samuel referred to his fallen interception in the Super Bowl 46

Samuel seemingly responded to fans who later tweeted, “I dropped 8-10 interceptions my 2nd year, 4 in one game. I went to get a nerf ball and got rite. #choose6′

He would eventually end his 11-year career with 51 career interceptions after playing with the Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Samuel Jr. is only in his second season in the NFL after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

So far, he has had three interceptions in his fledgling career. If he can even top his father’s 51 interceptions, that would certainly be considered a successful career.