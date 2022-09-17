WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception

Sports
By Merry
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 18
1663384523 103 NFL Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 19
1663384525 232 NFL Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 20
1663384526 500 NFL Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 21
1663384527 350 NFL Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 22
1663384529 126 NFL Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to
NFL: Asante Samuel rips his son after he failed to hold on to an interception 23

Ex-NFL cornerback Asante Samuel rips his son after failing to hold an interception in Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 2 defeat to Kansas City Chiefs: ‘You just dropped a million dollars’

  • Former NFL player Asante Samuel did not hold back from criticizing his son
  • Samuel Jr. dropped what appeared to be a certain interception in the third quarter
  • LA Chargers would lose the Chiefs 27-24 game on Thursday

By Tyrell Feaster for Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:43, September 17, 2022 | Updated: 03:43, September 17, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

NFL great Asante Samuel tweeted about his son Asante Samuel Jr. some harsh criticism after failing to hold an intercept.

During the Chargers’ third quarter 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Samuel Jr. what looked like a certain interception.

“If I were his teammate, I’d whisper in his ear ‘you just dropped a million bucks,’ hashtag, ‘pick 6,'” tweeted Samuel Sr. during the match.

Asante Samuel did not flinch in criticism of son Asante Samuel Jr. after failed interception
Asante Samuel did not flinch in criticism of son Asante Samuel Jr. after failed interception

Asante Samuel did not flinch in criticism of son Asante Samuel Jr. after failed interception

Samuel Jr. tried to dive for intercept he dropped but the capture attempt was declared incomplete
Samuel Jr. tried to dive for intercept he dropped but the capture attempt was declared incomplete

Samuel Jr. tried to dive for intercept he dropped but the capture attempt was declared incomplete

Samuel Jr. kneels dejectedly after dropped interception in LA Chargers' Week 2 loss
Samuel Jr. kneels dejectedly after dropped interception in LA Chargers' Week 2 loss

Samuel Jr. kneels dejectedly after dropped interception in LA Chargers’ Week 2 loss

The ball had Samuel Jr. initially hit right in between numbers before shooting the ball into the air, unable to control it. He then dove for the ball in an attempt to get his hands under it as it hit the ground, but the umpires ruled it an incomplete pass after review.

Some online fans were quick to notice that Samuel Sr. dropped interceptions in his own career and may have been too hard on his son.

Many of the fans specifically referred to the interception that Samuel dropped in the Super Bowl 46 while playing for the New England Patriots against the New York Giants.

Fans hit back at Asante Samuel after criticizing his son for dropping an interception on TNF
Fans hit back at Asante Samuel after criticizing his son for dropping an interception on TNF

Fans hit back at Asante Samuel after criticizing his son for dropping an interception on TNF

Many who hit back at Samuel referred to his fallen interception in the Super Bowl 46
Many who hit back at Samuel referred to his fallen interception in the Super Bowl 46

Many who hit back at Samuel referred to his fallen interception in the Super Bowl 46

Samuel seemingly responded to fans who later tweeted, “I dropped 8-10 interceptions my 2nd year, 4 in one game. I went to get a nerf ball and got rite. #choose6′

He would eventually end his 11-year career with 51 career interceptions after playing with the Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Samuel Jr. is only in his second season in the NFL after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

So far, he has had three interceptions in his fledgling career. If he can even top his father’s 51 interceptions, that would certainly be considered a successful career.

Samuel Sr. played with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons
Samuel Sr. played with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons

Samuel Sr. played with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mathias Pogba ‘is taken to a court…

Merry

NRL investigates Penrith Panthers star…

Merry

Golf star turned world’s sexiest…

Merry
1 of 4,402

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More