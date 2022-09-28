NFL announces that every indication shows Miami Dolphins followed concussion

The NFL announced on Wednesday that they were reviewing the Miami incident that saw Tua Tagovailoa come back into the game after falling to the ground after hitting his head on the turf.

During the blow, the back of Tagovailoa’s head violently hit the turf, before a flag was thrown at Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Upon getting up, Tagovailoa seemed to shake his head clearly before tripping and being helped by teammates.

Returning to the field in the second half, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa had suffered a back injury and was not concussed.

Tagovailoa later described the incident, saying he had aggravated a back injury.

“During the quarterback sneak, my legs kind of got stuck under someone and they tried to push back and it felt like I was stretching my back a little bit or something,” Tagovailoa told reporters after he helped make the 3-0 to improve on the year. “On the next part, I hit my back a little… that’s where I tripped.”

Tagovailoa said he went through “the concussion protocol they had,” adding, “I’m fine.”

However, Chris Nowinski, a Harvard-trained neuroscientist and critic of concussion treatment in the NFL, disagreed with that explanation on Twitter.

“I’m bulls*** on the ”back tweak theory”,” Nowinski tweeted. ‘Watch the video. Tua shakes his head several times to “remove the cobwebs,” which is a specific sign of visual impairment after #concussion. He also wobbles when getting up before falling. His return is a failed @NFL.”

Nowinski wasn’t the only person on social media to say the NFL dropped the ball by allowing Tagovailoa to return to the game with what they said was an obvious head injury.

One Sunday, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported that the NFLPA was planning to investigate the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation.

During an interview with reporters on Wednesday, NFL EVP of Communications Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that the review is expected to take one or two weeks.

As of now, Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful for Thursday Night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and according to multiple reports he is doing everything he can to get on the field.