NFL and MLB coach Tom House advised Bill Belichick NOT to trade a 36-year-old Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s decision on his retirement could all be thanks to a coach he turned on halfway through his career.

Speaking to Rich Eisen, MLB and NFL pitching coach Tom House once mentioned advising Belichick to keep Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

House is a former MLB pitcher turned coach who most famously worked with Nolan Ryan and the Texas Rangers.

He has also worked with NFL quarterbacks such as Brady, Drew Brees, Mac Jones, Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Tom House said he advised Bill Belichick not to trade Tom Brady

“If you follow four basic principles — biomechanics, functional strength, mental and emotional management, and nutrition and sleep for recovery — there’s no reason why an athlete at 45 can’t do what he did at 25.” said House.

“And we proved that with the Texas Rangers and six of the ten pitchers I threw in that period, in their mid-40s.

‘By the time I got to Tom Brady… who walked by [Bill] Belichick’s office, one time when we were on the field playing soccer, Belichick called us in and said, “Okay, tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady.” And right now, I think Brady was 37, 36.

And I just said, ‘Well, Bill, the research shows that if Tom does what he’s supposed to do — all those four things I just mentioned that he does with the T — there’s no reason he shouldn’t be playing. until he’s 45. “And here we are.”

Brady’s seasons when he was 36 and 37 ended with a loss in the AFC Championship to the Denver Broncos, followed by a Super Bowl XLIX title against the Seattle Seahawks.

Belichick never traded Tom Brady – the pair won three titles when Brady was 37, 39 and 41 years old. The best quarterback of all time then left for Tampa Bay in free agency, where he promptly won another title.

After being asked again, House confirmed that Belichick was asking him about a trade.

“In my generation, you were ready as a pitcher at age 32, 33. We proved that wasn’t true because of what we did to the Rangers. And the carryover was that when we started football, I think… there were only two quarterbacks who were productive even into their 40s.

“So we just put what we learned in baseball in front of the quarterbacks. Quarterbacks are a lot easier to work with than pitchers, by the way. I think they just have to be because of the amount of information they have to process in the time frame in which they have to do it. They’re faster thinkers than most pitchers, and if you’re a faster thinker, you’re usually a faster learner.’

House told Belichick new tests have shown a QB can continue to produce until age 45