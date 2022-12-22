NFL and Google agree to '$2billlion' multi-year deal for Sunday Ticket package

The National Football League has agreed a multi-year deal with Google to bring its NFL Sunday Ticket package to YouTube’s subscription service. The deal goes into effect next season after its current deal with satellite broadcaster DirecTV expires and will pay the NFL $2 billion annually, according to multiple reports.

“We are excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States visit, watch and follow the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

An NFL spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for further comment.

“We have been focused on more digital distribution of our games for several years and this strategic partnership is yet another example of how we are looking to the future and building the next generation of NFL fans,” added Goodell.

As per the release, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for purchase on two of YouTube’s subscription services starting next season: an add-on package on YouTube TV and a standalone a la carte option on YouTube Primetime channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched on DirectTV in 1994 as a way to offer regular season games that would otherwise not be available on local affiliates. The concept for the service was developed by Jon Taffer, a former NFL company board member who now hosts the reality series Bar Rescue.

The move appears to be a major loss for DirectTV, the satellite service owned by AT&T and a private equity firm, TPG Inc. The satellite service provider reportedly paid $1.5 billion annually for the rights to sell NFL Sunday Ticket, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“A few DirecTV satellite dishes will be shut down across the country today,” tweeted Darren Rovell, a veteran sports reporter who now works for gambling site Action Network HQ.

Rovell also posed an important question going forward: “Will there be a delay that will make life difficult for live bettors?”

There is some exclusive content included in the deal.

YouTube TV is a subscription service that allows viewers to watch live and on-demand content from a computer, mobile phone or television.

DirecTV could cut its popular “NFL RedZone” channel when it loses “Sunday Ticket.”

The NFL signed media deals worth more than $100 billion in 2021 after the league added a 17th game to its regular season schedule. CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon will have NFL rights for the next decade at about double the cost of previous contracts.

The league remains the most popular sport in the U.S., with 49 of the top 50 rated broadcasts over the past five years, according to Nielsen.

DirectTV still has an NFL Red Zone package, which allows fans to watch games live as a team approaches the goal line, but reports have suggested that could end soon.

The RedZone channel is reportedly on the chopping block once DirecTV loses the rights to out-of-market games, Front Office Sports reports this.

This decision does not affect the NFL Network’s version of NFL RedZone, which the league launched in 2009.

Football fans outside the US see the change as a possible way to see games in their market

Many fans seemed more concerned about the future of NFL RedZone than Sunday Ticket.

“When I had Sunday Ticket I only watched their RedZone,” one fan tweeted. “When I dropped DirectTV for Fios to save money, I only watch NFL Network’s RedZone. The whole point was to have RedZone.”

Meanwhile, football fans outside the US see the change as a possible way to see games in their markets.

“Will this allow international viewers to watch the matches live on YouTube?” one fan asked.