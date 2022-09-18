NFL: 49ers QB Trey Lance carted off after brutal hit as Jimmy Garoppolo steps in for San Francisco

San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance broke his ankle in the 27-7 win over Seattle, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game.

Shanahan revealed that his young star will have surgery tomorrow and his season is now over, according to 49ers.

The 22-year-old was taken off the field on a cart after a big hit in the first quarter of their NFC West showdown against the Seahawks.

Lance, who was named the starter during training camp, laid down on the turf for a moment before being helped off the field.

Later, his right leg was thrown into the air as he was carted off the field, with teammates and opponents alike going over to show their support. Reports it appeared that he may have suffered an ankle fracture or dislocation.

Sophomore quarterback Trey Lance writhed on the turf in pain after a big hit against Seattle

Seattle linebacker Cody Barton hit Lance with ferocity on a second-and-eight just outside the red zone.

The 2021 third overall pick ran a zone-read play up the middle with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.

He was met at the 19-yard line by Barton and Bryan Mone, who hit the former North Dakota State man solidly.

49ers head coach (L) Kyle Shanahan came over to talk to his starter as he lay on the field

Lance had to be carted off the field in just his fourth career start and second of the ’22 season

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the starter from the 2017-2021 seasons, returned to his preferred position and led the 49ers to a touchdown on his second drive.

Garoppolo connected with Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown with 11 minutes left in the half.

San Francisco is currently in control against a Seattle team that had hoped to ride the momentum of Monday’s shock win over Denver.

Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (L) and defensive tackle (R) Bryan Mone tackle Lance

The 49ers led 3-0 when Lance left the game before Garoppolo helped extend their lead beyond two scores.

Seattle trailed their division rival 20-0 at halftime.

Lance finished the game 2-of-3 for 30 yards carrying 13 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo finished the first half 8-of-11 for 106 yards and a touchdown.