Neymar’s 10 most OUTRAGEOUS moments! From a theatrical World Cup dive to an Edinson Cavani bust-up

In terms of raw skill, few players in the modern era can match Neymar in terms of skill, technique and goals.

The Brazilian forward won league titles in Spain and France, won the Champions League, earned a host of individual honors and scored more than 400 goals for club and country by the age of 30.

But there is also a side to Neymar that is less admirable. Throughout his career, he never managed to shake off his reputation for diving and acting excessively, as well as his fiery reactions to situations.

Neymar was up to his old tricks this week with a dip in a friendly against Gamba Osaka

The PSG star made headlines again this week when he played his old tricks with a shameless dive to win a penalty in an exhibition game against Japan’s Gamba Osaka.

Replays showed there was no contact as Neymar theatrically threw himself to the ground in the penalty area, before rubbing salt in his opponent’s wounds by standing up and scoring the dot.

Here, Sports post takes a closer look at Neymar’s most outrageous moments, from dives and headbutts to fights and punches.

Dramatic dive and roll against Serbia at the 2018 World Cup

We start with the embarrassing moment that is perhaps the most infamous in Neymar’s old catalog.

The Brazilian was mocked for his diving during the 2018 World Cup – one even said that during the tournament he turned around for a total of 14 minutes holding on to some limb.

His theatrical performances against Serbia were the worst of all as he was knocked down before completing no less than five throws to really play it for the referee.

“You may think I’m overreacting, and sometimes I do,” Neymar said after the World Cup. ‘But really? I have trouble on the field. If I act like a brat, it’s not because I’m a spoiled kid, it’s because I still haven’t learned to deal with my frustrations.’

Neymar spent a total of 14 minutes on the floor during the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Being sent off the field for kicking the ball to an opponent and another headbutt on the Copa America

It appears that major tournaments are taking the worst of the attacker, who was sent off in the 2015 Copa America group stage in Brazil’s surprising 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

After the referee gave the final whistle, Neymar was shown a red card for kicking the ball at Pablo Armero before aiming a headbutt at goalscorer Jeison Murillo.

“I did make a mistake,” the Barcelona star admitted afterwards, “but it’s part of the game. We lost and I think we played badly. I didn’t play well either.’

However, he was not the only one who was sent away. Carlos Bacca also saw red for his reaction to Neymar’s tantrum.

A melee ensued after Neymar’s tantrum in the wake of Brazil’s defeat to Colombia

Pretending to help an opponent off the floor

Neymar brought it back to domestic football and was criticized for what he described as a ‘joke’ in the 2018 Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against Rennes.

After a foul on Hamari Traore, the Brazilian offered his opponent help from the floor, only to withdraw his hand and walk away with a wry smile.

The PSG star defended herself afterwards, saying: “Football is a bit boring now. We can’t do anything – everything is controversial.

‘For example, I made a joke at the end by extending my hand and then pulling it back. It will cause controversy, but it’s the kind of thing I do with my friends all the time. Why not with opponents? It was just a joke.’

Neymar has been criticized for what he described as a ‘joke’ against Rennes four years ago

Penalty argument with Edinson Cavani

However, Neymar does not limit his arguments to just his opponents. In 2017, he got into a fight with PSG teammate Edinson Cavani over who should take a penalty in a Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

The Uruguayan won the debate with Neymar who left in frustration and his mood probably didn’t improve much when Cavani saw his spot saved. PSG won in any case 2-0.

“I told them to sort it out among themselves,” said then PSG boss Unai Emery afterwards, clearly unimpressed.

Edinson Cavani convinced Neymar to let him take the penalty, but saw his attempt saved

Arguing with a fan at the French Cup final

We’ve had opponents, we’ve had teammates. It was only a matter of time before a fan felt Neymar’s wrath.

The Brazilian star was walking up the stairs at the Stade de France to receive his losers medal after the French Cup final defeat to Rennes in 2019, when he appeared to take offense at a man who pointed a phone camera at him.

Neymar used his right hand to push the man’s phone away before exchanging words. The attacker lunged and appeared to grab the fan’s chin.

PSG confirmed they would support Neymar after the incident and revealed they believed the supporter in question was a friend of a Rennes player, who remained unnamed.

Multiple cameras were on Neymar as he reacted angrily before taking home a medal

Getting booked for a rainbow movie attempt

Despite his often bizarre antics, it’s hard to argue that Neymar is also one of the most skilled players of his generation. Sometimes, however, he is too skilled for his own good.

Referee Jerome Brisard was unhappy with the Brazilian’s showboating in PSG’s 5-0 win over Montpellier in 2020.

The match official had a heated chat with Neymar after trying a frenzied rainbow movie and eventually showing the superstar a yellow card for dissent.

At halftime, Neymar was caught saying to team-mate Marco Verratti: “I play football and he shows me a yellow card. Tell him he can’t give me a yellow.’

Referee Jerome Brisard was unhappy with Neymar’s showboating against Montpellier in 2020

Refusing to shake hands with a Celtic teenager

While many young players may fear playing someone of Neymar’s quality, the same cannot be said of Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

The Bhoys lost 5-0 to PSG in a Champions League clash in 2017, but Ralston – then just 18 years old – still had the confidence to laugh at the Brazilian when he rose from one of his infamous dives.

It’s fair to say Neymar wasn’t too friendly about that, refusing to shake hands with the teenager full-time when he showed his discontent.

“It wasn’t bad,” Ralston said afterwards. ‘I won’t dwell on that too much. “If so, and he wants to, great. I do not give a hoot. Like I said, everyone is different, so I won’t lose any sleep over it.’

Celtic fullback Anthony Ralston signs a new four and a half year contract with the Scottish champions. The 19-year-old never backs down no matter who he’s up against, just ask Neymar… pic.twitter.com/VbIRlpRf6y — Soccer on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 28, 2017

Offer to fight a Manchester City fan

It would be fair to say that Neymar is a fairly easy target to finish and a Manchester City fan tried his luck when the Premier League side faced Barcelona in the Champions League in 2015.

The Brazilian was sitting on the bench after being substituted at the Etihad when the spectator caught his eye and made a ‘diving’ gesture with his hands – letting Neymar know exactly what he thought of him.

The attacker appeared to try to lead the fan towards him before making a move for him at the full-time whistle, but a steward intervened and kept the pair apart.

After the match, Neymar told reporters that a fan had insulted him in Portuguese, adding: ‘What did he tell me? I can’t repeat it.’

Failed Panenka for Santos 2010

This is the earliest moment on this list and for once we are actually talking about something Neymar has done on the ball – just not in a positive way.

The Brazilian was a highly regarded 18-year-old hotshot who played for Santos in 2010, but he didn’t do his reputation any favors with Panenka’s failed try against Vitoria.

They look great when they come off, but on this occasion Neymar’s daring effort from 12 yards was easily saved by goalkeeper Lee.

Neymar was highly regarded in his early days at Santos but failed with a Panenka attempt in 2010

Failure with Fabio Coentrao in El Clasico

Given that Neymar was a Barcelona player for four years, it would be unfair to end this list without an El Clasico bust-up.

During a meeting with Real Madrid in 2014, the Brazilian became so annoyed that he attempted to headbutt Fabio Coentrao, then leaned forward to try and bite the left-back’s hand before Pepe intervened.

When Pepe – the king of football ding-dongs – is the one to step in, you know you must be wrong.