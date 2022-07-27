Neymar ‘to go on trial for alleged corruption and fraud’

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly on trial for alleged corruption in his contract with former club Barcelona – a month before the start of Brazil’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Neymar’s move from Santos to the Spanish giants in 2013 has been the subject of a lengthy legal wrangling that will eventually go to court in Barcelona on October 17.

Brazilian, 30 and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud in the case, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais. The process will be completed on October 31.

Prosecutors are seeking two years in prison for Neymar and a £8.4 million fine.

The trial follows a complaint filed seven years ago by DIS – a Brazilian company targeting the football market.

In a complex case, the company, which owned 40 percent of Neymar’s “federal rights” when he was with Santos, alleges they were scammed by the Brazilian, his family and Barcelona.

It is also alleged that Neymar, who came to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record £200 million fee, and his father, Neymar da Silva Santos, signed two ‘simulated contracts’ with Barcelona ignoring that the player’s rights belonged to the Brazilian club.

One of those deals, worth £33 million, is said to have been executed without the knowledge of Santos, for whom Neymar has made a name for himself.

DIS wants Neymar, who will be the centerpiece of Brazil’s squad at the World Cup, to be banned from football for five years and sent to prison for the same period. They are seeking damages of approximately £126 million.

Barcelona previously accused of tax fraud over Neymar signing

“Barcelona and the player have broken FIFA rules and changed free competition in the transfer market,” DIS said in 2016, when El Pais said the charges were filed after the judicial inquiry ended.

In 2014, Barcelona was charged with tax fraud by a Spanish court for signing Neymar.

Neymar has denied doing anything wrong, but in 2017 Spain’s Supreme Court dismissed the appeals of the player, his parents, N&N and the two clubs, paving the way for the lawsuit.

Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24, just over four weeks after the trial was set to begin in Barcelona.

The October 17 date is also a day after PSG, the defending French champions, host Marseille in Ligue 1.

While a ruling is unlikely to be made before the start of the tournament, the case will be an unwelcome distraction for Neymar.

Brazil, which is looking for a record-lengthening sixth World Cup crown, also plays against Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Neymar’s future has been the subject of intense speculation this summer, with PSG reportedly willing to cash in on him, but he has insisted he has no intention of leaving the French club.