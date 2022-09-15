Neymar slams Champions League referee for a ‘lack of respect’ after being booked for celebration

Neymar has lashed out on social media after being shown a yellow card to a party, claiming Daniel Siebert had shown him disrespect.

The Brazilian claimed referee Siebert showed “total disrespect” by posting him on Twitter after his recently popularized trademark, before condemning his actions and declaring that referees cannot continue to behave this way.

The 30-year-old scored his 11th goal of the season in the 88th minute of the game before being booked to give PSG a 3-1 lead against Maccabi Haifa and complete the French giants’ strong start to the group stage of the match. Champions League to continue.

Neymar claims referee Daniel Siebert showed him ‘total disrespect’ by booking him

The 30-year-old’s recent trademark celebration is supposedly aimed at his critics

Neymar took to Twitter to express his frustration at his perceived weakness, writing: ‘Total disrespect for the athlete. Things like this can’t happen.

“I’m taking the yellow because I just didn’t do anything and I continue to be harmed. And the judge?

Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of disrespect.’

The Brazilian was clearly outraged at Siebert’s actions, as he had already tweeted a photo of the party six minutes earlier with the caption: “I’m asking now, okay?”

His celebration – which has seen plenty of airtime this season given his magnificent form – is aimed at his critics, according to Neymar himself, and sees him stick out his tongue with his hands against his face in an obvious derisive gesture.

Law 12 of the IFAB Referee Rules requires a player to be shown a yellow card during a celebration if he takes off his shirt, climbs over a fence in the crowd, puts on a mask, or makes an inflammatory or provocative gesture.

The Brazilian forward scored the third goal of the evening and his eleventh goal of the season so far

And while Neymar’s actions are harmless and not an attempt to excite his opponent, it’s easy to see how Siebert has interpreted it this way, as Neymar voluntarily revealed it was a joke to his critics.

He will now have to be careful after picking up unnecessary yellow cars as if the Brazilian gets two he will be banned for one game, although warnings are wiped out after the quarter-finals.

In ten games so far this season, Neymar has already scored 11 goals and seven assists, and along with team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, is in deadly form ahead of the World Cup this winter.