Neymar shows support for controversial Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Neymar has expressed his public support for controversial Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who wants to win re-election on Sunday.

The PSG star posted a TikTok of himself on a pro-Bolsonaro number, mimicking the number 22, the politician’s polling number for the election. The video has nearly 12 million views and 1.6 million likes.

Bolsonaro had already received support from Neymar after visiting a Neymar non-profit organization in Praia Grande.

He is fighting for re-election as Brazilian president after initially being elected in 2019

The Brazi winger danced to a pro-Bolsonaro song and mimicked his voice number on TikTok

Neymar said afterwards: ‘Thank you for your illustrious visit. I wish I was there, unfortunately I’m far away. But I will be with you in the next. I’m very happy because you’re here.’

Bolsonaro has previously received support from Tottenham star Lucas Moura, who said: Cara a Tapa“I don’t see a perfect presidential candidate, but I can’t deny that Bolsonaro is the closest to what I believe.”

The president’s relationship with football has not always been easy, however, as feuds erupted in 2021 over the decision to host the Copa America in Brazil, despite rising coronavirus cases.

Bolsonaro opposed social distancing and other Covid policies during the pandemic, saying lockdown measures are killing more than the virus.

He has been compared to Trump for his anti-establishment style and ardent supporters.

The 67-year-old will take on former President Lulu in elections this weekend, with the latter currently leading the polls.