Neymar insists he has no intention of leaving PSG this summer

Neymar has downplayed reports of a possible summer departure from Paris Saint-Germain by insisting he wants to stay in the French capital.

There has been widespread speculation about Neymar’s future at the Parc des Princes after club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to rule out the Brazilian’s departure.

There has been much talk in recent weeks about a move to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester City being linked with swoops for the 30-year-old this summer.

However, Neymar has indicated that he wants to stay in Paris for the upcoming campaign.

After PSG’s 3-0 pre-season win over Urawa Red Diamonds, the forward said: “I want to stay with PSG. I don’t know anything about the club because they have never said anything to me.

‘I have a contract here for several years. There you go. So far they haven’t said anything.’

There is uncertainty over Neymar’s role in the Paris squad following the arrival of pragmatic head coach Christophe Galtier, with the former Lille boss usually favoring a two-man squad.

Still, the attacker’s insistence to stay in Paris could indicate he has been given guaranteed playing time after a tumultuous previous campaign.

The Brazilian was a peripheral figure at PSG last season due to injuries and the 30-year-old made just 22 appearances in Ligue 1.

Neymar was also booed by parts of his own fans after PSG’s dramatic last-16 Champions League exit against eventual winner Real Madrid last season.

However, the Brazilian has claimed that he will have nothing to prove next season. He said, ‘The truth is I have nothing to prove to anyone. People talk too much because they can’t do anything else.

“They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I like playing football, I’m happy.’