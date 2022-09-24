Neymar hints that his feud with Mbappe at PSG is NOT over when quizzed on his relationship

Similar problems appeared to resurface during the club’s win over Juventus

Neymar has hinted that the rift between him and PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe is far from over after giving a straight answer about their relationship.

The duo have shown signs of a strained relationship on the pitch already this season, with the forwards clashing a month ago over a penalty during the French side’s 5-2 win over Montpellier.

Neymar stepped up to score after Mbappe had missed earlier in the game after fighting over who should take the second penalty.

Neymar has hinted the rift between him and team-mate Kylian Mbappe is not over when asked

The Brazilian was asked about his relationship with his PSG teammates after Brazil beat Ghana 3-0

The France international also chose not to celebrate with his Brazilian team-mate after he sent his spot-kick.

The Brazilian then liked a series of tweets criticizing his team-mate, but the rift was reportedly bridged in the same week following talks with sporting director Luis Campos.

Neymar was then left fuming with Mbappe during the win over Juventus in the Champions League earlier this month after Mbappe refused to pass him the ball, which would have left him with an easy tap-in.

French international Mbappe previously downplayed the rift between him and Neymar

Instead, Mbappe opted to shoot for his hat-trick but missed the target, leaving more questions about their relationship.

After Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana on Friday night, Neymar gave a telling response to his feelings about Mbappe when he dismissed a question about his relationship with the PSG striker and walked off.

He told the media after helping his country to a win during the international break: ‘With Kylian? I do not know.’

Mbappe has previously narrowed the gap between him and Neymar following these incidents on the pitch.

‘This is the sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with warmer and colder moments.

‘That’s the nature of our relationship. I have a lot of respect for the player he is.

‘When you have two players with such a strong character, you have moments like this, but always with respect and in the interest of PSG.’

Neymar is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with eight goals after an impressive start to the new campaign.