Neymar faces calls for a five-year prison sentence from DIS for alleged fraud and corruption charge

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Neymar faces calls to five years in prison on charges of corruption and fraud.

The 30-year-old is due to appear in court next week on charges of his £49.6 million (€57.1 million) move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Brazilian investment firm DIS believes the now PSG star’s move from Santos was undervalued, causing them to lose the loss after buying 40 per cent of the rights to the player for £1.7million (€2million) when he was 17.

Neymar joined from Brazilian Santos in 2013 for £49.6 million (€57.1 million)

And although Neymar has denied the charges, he is due to appear in person next week on the first day of the trial, after losing an appeal to the Spanish Supreme Court in 2017.

As a result, the claim has been filed by Spanish prosecutors, although it is unclear how much of the trial – which could take two weeks – the 30-year-old will have to attend.

But the Brazilian is not alone in facing the allegations. The other defendants in the case are both Barcelona and Santos, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell – who has also denied any wrongdoing – their counterpart at Santos Odilio Rodrigues, and Neymar’s parents.

However, the Brazilian investment company DIS claims that other clubs were willing to pay a higher fee

The Catalan giants claimed Neymar’s transfer fee at the time was £49.6million (€57.1million) and the fee was paid to both the player’s family and Santos.

His parents received £34.8 million (€40 million) of the fee, with the rest going to the Brazilian club, of which DIS received 40 percent.

However, the investment company claims that Barcelona has rejected higher bids, and their lawyer Paulo Nesser said on Thursday: “Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder.

Josep Maria Bartomeu (L) is also facing calls for jail time and a fine for his alleged role

“There were clubs that offered up to £52.2 million (€60 million).”

Neymar left Barcelona for world record £200m transfer to PSG in 2017

In addition to a five-year jail term for the player, DIS is also seeking a £129.6 million (€149 million) fine for Bartomeu and Rosell, as well as an additional jail term.

However, the Spanish prosecutors taking the case only want a two-year term and £8.7 million (€10 million) fine for Neymar, and five years for Rosell, as well as a £7.3 million (€8 million) fine. .4 million) for Barca.

But Neymar’s family lawyers, Baker McKenzie, have issued a statement of their own, stating that the transfer has not broken any FIFA laws and that the alleged crimes are not punishable in the attacker’s home country.

They also demanded the Spanish courts’no jurisdiction‘ to try the case because the alleged crimes took place on Brazilian soil, and that the family is accused of ‘corruption between private individuals’.

These charges would refer to competition between companies for a product or service — neither of which apply to a footballer, they argue.