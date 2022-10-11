Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Antony launch Puma’s new World Cup boots… along with young Becks

Puma has unveiled the new Fearless Pack football boots, which will be worn by stars such as Neymar, Antony and Antoine Griezmann during the World Cup.

Aiming at the new ‘Generation Fearless’ for Qatar 2022, the striking red-and-yellow designs of the ULTRA and FUTURE 1.4 could well be on their way to glory.

cougar Neymar hopes to lead favorite Brazil to victory

cougar But reigning champion Griezmann gets in the way

With stars from favorites Brazil, France and the Netherlands wearing the design, Puma could be a winner.

World Cup winners and reigning champions Kingsley Coman and Griezmann will lace up and they may well face Neymar and Antony in the same kit.

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay is also a headline act, as is Chelsea’s American star Christian Pulisic, who faces England at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25.

They also have women’s game stars preparing for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris, Manchester United alongside Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo and Juvenus’ Sara Bjork.

Launching the boots with a hip YouTube release in LondonDavid Beckham’s son Romeo is also involved.

The 20-year-old currently plays as a striker for his father’s MLS side, Inter Miami, but has recently started training with Brentford’s B-team during the off-season.

cougar Romeo is part footballer, part model

cougar Puma’s latest effort will be a regular feature in Qatar

Romeo is now expected to make his English football debut against Crewe Alexandra in a friendly match.

They travel to the League Two club on Saturday in a closed-door match, with Romeo hoping to impress on his return to England.

The youngster last played in the UK for Arsenal’s academy, but was sacked by The Gunners in 2015 and had his football career on hiatus.

However, he is now earning his stripes in the state again, with two goals and 10 assists in his debut campaign for the Miami reserves.