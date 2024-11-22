Neymar aims thinly-veiled dig at Rodri after the Man City star urged Vinicius Jnr to ‘pay attention on the field’ after beating him to Ballon d’Or

Neymar has criticized Rodri after the Manchester City midfielder urged Vinicius Jr. to “pay attention on the pitch.”

Rodri was announced as the Ballon d’Or winner in Paris last month, with the Spanish star taking football’s top individual honor ahead of Vinicius Jnr.

There was controversy that night as Real Madrid and their star Vinicius opted to boycott the ceremony after the Brazilian was snubbed.

Rodri, who will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, targeted Vinicius in his last interview in Spain.

The 28-year-old said The Stringer: ‘Any call from Vinicius Jr after the Ballon d’Or? Yes, a Facetime call… (laughs). No, nothing. We don’t talk.

“There are no messages from Real Madrid, they didn’t come to the gala so obviously it wouldn’t make sense to send me a message afterwards.”

Real Madrid reacted with fury to the loss of Vinicius, son of the long-awaited award

Rodri added: “I think Vini is a smart guy and over time he will realize that the more you pay attention on the field, the better you will be.” Athletes are not only what they represent on the field, but also off it.”

Neymar, Vinicius’ teammate in Brazil, found out about Rodri’s interview and commented on Instagram: ‘Now he’s a talker’ with a facepalm and laughing emojis.

Rodri, who has been described as a “humble and kind” star, is the first defensive midfielder to win a Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius Jr. missed out on the prestigious award despite being highly chosen for the honor, while his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham came third.

The Spanish giants made headlines when players and coaches decided to boycott the ceremony after learning that Vinicius Jr would not be taking home the top honour.

The European champions had initially planned to send a 50-person delegation to Paris but canceled the trip when reports emerged that Rodri would win.

The 24-year-old took to social media after being confirmed as runner-up, writing on X: “I’ll do it 10 times if I have to.” They are not prepared.

According to Reuters, this comment was a reference to his fight against racism in recent years.

Vinicius was expected to take the big prize after winning LaLiga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid sources told ESPN Brazil that the snub was a “historic theft.”

Marca also reported that Madrid insiders have furiously declared that “the Ballon d’Or no longer exists for us.”

A statement from Madrid to AFP said: “If the award criteria do not show Vinicius as the winner, those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner.”

“Since it was not like that, it is clear that the UEFA Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.