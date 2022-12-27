Next sentencing for the ‘driving force’ behind the Whitmer kidnapping plot

A steel rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping the Governor of Michigan or an insecure scapegoat who was cleverly influenced by informants and federal agents?

A judge received two very different representations of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to facilitate his escape in northern Michigan.

Fox and co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. were accused of leading a harebrained scheme to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Their arrest, as well as the capture of 12 others, was an impressive coda for a tumultuous year of racial strife and political turmoil in the US.

Fox and Croft were convicted in a second trial in August, months after a different jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, failed to reach a verdict but acquitted two other men.

Fox and Croft in 2020 met like-minded troublemakers at a summit in Ohio, had weapons training in Michigan and Wisconsin and took an “eye-rolling” walk at Whitmer’s vacation home wearing night vision goggles, according to the evidence.

“People need to stop getting angry out of place and put it where it belongs, and that goes against our tyrannical … government,” Fox declared that spring, referring to COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to possession of weapons.

Whitmer was not physically harmed. The FBI, which was secretly embedded in the group, dissolved things by the fall.

“They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they did capture her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less,” Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing before the hearing.

Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology, while Fox was the “driving force who urged his recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who got in their way,” the prosecutor said.

In 2020, Fox, 39, lived in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum cleaner store, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer said that he was depressed, anxious and that he smoked marijuana daily.

Christopher Gibbons said that a life sentence would be extreme.

Fox was regularly exposed to “inflammatory rhetoric” from FBI informants, especially Army veteran Dan Chappel, who “manipulated not only Fox’s sense of ‘patriotism,’ but also his need for male friendship, acceptance, and approval.” Gibbons said in a court filing.

He said prosecutors had exaggerated Fox’s capabilities, saying he was poor and lacked the ability to obtain a bomb and carry out the plan.

Croft, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, will be sentenced Wednesday.

Two men who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft have been given significant reprieves: Ty Garbin is now free after two and a half years in prison, while Kaleb Franks has received a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently received long sentences for assisting Fox in the early summer of 2020. Five more await trial in County Antrim, where Whitmer’s vacation home is located.

When the plot died down, Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear, hate and division.” In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump called the kidnapping plot a “phony deal.”

Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story. Joey Cappelletti is a staff member of The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on covert issues.