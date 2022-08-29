Next-level skin care for under $16: meet the oil-infused pods that transforms your skin

<!–

Good skin is always in — and that’s especially true if you can achieve it without spending a small fortune on your skincare routine. There is a whole portfolio of brands devoted to the cause, but one that has certainly caught the attention of the beauty world lately is Skin Proud.

Touted for its high-quality, innovation-driven blends, based in the UK Proud of the skin takes its mission seriously. Each of the products is formulated with 100% vegan ingredients and they all target a specific purpose such as brightening, exfoliating and moisturizing.

Proud Pods are among the many superstars of the Skin Proud range. Each single-use pod is packed with 100% squalane, a powerful and highly nourishing ingredient known for its moisturizing properties. Proud Pods are more than just a powerful hydrator, they also soothe the skin and leave it feeling smoother and more supple with regular use. With 30 pods in a jar, it’s excellent value if you’re looking for a high-end addition to your skin routine minus the eyebrow-raising price tag. Store

There’s a reason the pros are all obsessed with Skin Proud: these formulas are the real deal. That is clear with a single glance at the no-nonsense packaging. Each product is carefully formulated using only the best ingredients.

In addition, squalane has been proven to counteract dehydration. It’s lightweight and never greasy, so you won’t feel like you’ve applied an oil slick to your face. It blends smoothly with the skin, absorbs quickly and strengthens your natural moisture barrier, leaving your skin softer and healthier over time.

Proud Pods are super easy to use: unscrew the ampoule and smooth it over your skin once in the morning and once at night.

That’s a big deal for anyone with dry or sensitive skin. Those who tested these compact powerhouses reported serious results, with 91% saying their skin felt “less sensitive after use.” Another 97% reported seeing “noticeable improvement” after using the product for two weeks.

Because natural squalene levels decline as people age, it’s important to make up for the loss with a quality product that effectively fills the gap and prevents the dullness that can otherwise befall aging skin.

As for the anti-pollution factor, it’s something you might not think about on a regular basis, but if you care about your skin, you should. Everyone is regularly exposed to various aggressors. Boosting your skin’s ability to fight them is step one in building its resilience so it can knock out those pesky free radicals more effectively.

No less than 97% of users said they noticed visible improvements in the condition of their skin after just two weeks of regular use.

Those are the molecules responsible for the slow but inevitable breakdown of natural collagen levels. While that comes with age, your skincare routine can put an end to the drama and help you enjoy the line-free look you crave.

Skin Proud Proud Pods are the hero products your skincare routine absolutely needs, whether you’re looking for a firm moisturizer, an anti-aging agent, or something that just helps you feel your best. In a world where self-care means everything, there’s always room for something that makes you feel so good — without a dent in your wallet.