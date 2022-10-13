Individual peptide molecules are sequenced using amino acid identifiers on the Quantum-Si chip. Credit: Quantum-Si, Inc.



Quantum-Si researchers have published an article in: Science that shows how single-molecule protein sequencing via semiconductor chips and Time Domain Sequencing technologies will transform life sciences and biomedical research. Providing an unparalleled understanding of proteins, this first-of-its-kind sequencing process will advance drug discovery and diagnostics and bring transformative health and disease insights to the world.

Quantum-Si was founded by world-renowned scientist, entrepreneur and recipient of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. the diagnosis of modern diseases.

“I am proud and excited to share our first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing technology with the world,” said Dr. Rothberg, senior author of the article. “Just as the work I did with my first genomics collaborators on DNA sequencing led to a Nobel Prize for Svante Pääbo, I expect the early adopters of Quantum-Si’s technology to make discoveries that will be just as profound and impactful.”

Overview of the Quantum-Si Protein Sequencing Platform. Credit: Quantum-Si, Inc.

As described in Sciencepublication of “Real-time dynamic single-molecule protein sequencing on an integrated semiconductor device”, Quantum-Si’s semiconductor chip contains millions of wells, making it possible to catalog many proteins in parallel and understand how these proteins are modified at the single molecule level. The company’s next-generation sequencing system detects and cleaves amino acids using proteins and enzymes derived from naturally occurring pathways that perform a similar process in cells. This approach eliminates hurdles of complex chemistry and large, expensive equipment that other technologies face, while providing the sensitivity, scalability and accessibility needed to accelerate biomedical research.

“The concept of a small table-top model that performs massively parallel sequencing of individual protein molecules was previously unimaginable,” said Brian D. Reed, Ph.D, co-author of the study and lead research at Quantum-Si. “Researchers have used indirect methods to understand proteins and waited for tools that would transform proteomics in the same way DNA sequencing has been for genomics. The ability of our platform to map protein modifications, which were difficult to detect with other technologies, will greatly advance our understanding of protein function and regulation in health and disease.”

Additional information on Quantum-Si’s single-molecule protein sequencing process, as described in the Science study, include:

A dynamic approach where individual peptides are probed in real time by a mixture of dye-labeled N-terminal amino acid recognizers and cleaved simultaneously by aminopeptidases;

Annotation of amino acids and identification of the peptide sequence by measuring fluorescence intensity, lifetime and binding kinetics on an integrated semiconductor chip;

Recognizers identify multiple amino acids in an information-rich manner that allows discrimination of single amino acid substitutions and post-translational modifications (PTMs), enabling a more granular view of individual proteins and their variations for future disease identification and prevention.

The article entitled “Real-time dynamic single-molecule protein sequencing on an integrated semiconductor” appears in the October 14, 2022 issue of Science and is available online and in print.

More information:

Brian D. Reed, Real-time dynamic single-molecule protein sequencing on an integrated semiconductor device, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo7651 Brian D. Reed, Real-time dynamic single-molecule protein sequencing on an integrated semiconductor device,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo7651

Provided by Quantum-Si Incorporated