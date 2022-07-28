Next-generation opioid-upper cocktail pills drive fourth U.S. wave of ‘mass death’, experts warn

Opioid watchers say lethal new drug cocktails of fentanyl and uppers are sparking a fourth wave of “mass death” in the US as voters blame the Biden administration for neglecting the crisis.

Researchers from Northwestern University in Chicago predict a “fourth wave” of opioid deaths will devastate American cities and rural areas, exacerbating a problem that has claimed some 500,000 lives over the past two decades.

The study comes as US police discover new and deadlier versions of the pills and while the Biden administration is criticized for doing nothing in a crisis and failing to secure the southern border from smugglers.

Lori Post, co-author of the report, said she “sounded the alarm” on Thursday as the already high number of overdose deaths increased from next-generation opioid cocktails and uppers.

“Not only is the death rate from an opioid at an all-time high, but the acceleration in that death rate indicates explosive exponential growth that is even greater than an already historic high,” Post said.

Police in Pennsylvania are transporting Narcan to treat opioid addicts, but the rapid overdose-reversing drugs aren’t working on the potent new combinations of fentanyl and uppers that have hit the streets

Her research on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2019 and 2020 showed a ‘fourth wave’ of opioid deaths in cities, suburbs, towns and rural areas that was ‘worse than ever’ and would lead to ‘mass deaths’ , she said.

The opioid epidemic is shifting from prescription painkillers like Percocet and Oxycodone in the early 2000s to heroin and then in the mid-2010s to fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller some 50-100 times stronger than morphine, the report said. .

The US is entering a “fourth wave,” it adds, with addicts today overdosing on deadly cocktails of carfentanil — another synthetic opioid that is itself some 100 times more potent than fentanyl — mixed with cocaine and methamphetamines.

These cocktails are so potent that even quick overdose-reversing drugs like naloxone won’t work.

Police in Colorado last week announced the discovery of potent opioids marketed under the street name ‘Pyro’. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the light blue pills were marked with the letter “M” and the number 30.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested a 21-year-old driver Tuesday after discovering a travel bag filled with 190 pounds of similar blue M-30 fentanyl pills worth $1.7 million, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to St George News.

Oregon health officials said this month the number of overdose deaths there had more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, largely caused by misuse of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, and called for urgent deliveries of the rescue drug naloxone.

Celebrities like rapper Eminem have talked about their battles with prescription painkillers. Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a drug cocktail overdose in 2014; two years later, legendary recording artist Prince died of a fentanyl overdose

Senator Susan Collins said this week that the overdose epidemic in her state, Maine, was the “worst it’s ever been,” rising 9 percent to more than 9,500 deaths last year, more than three-quarters of them due to fentanyl.

“What we’re doing isn’t working,” Collins said, lashing out at the Biden administration for an open-door policy that would make border patrols manage immigrant flows rather than fight drug traffickers.

“Our inability to secure the southern border is negatively impacting and directly contributing to our inability to stop the flow of drugs into this country,” the Republican told a Washington health panel.

Collins says at least one-tenth of drug overdoses were among the elderly. She and Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland have introduced a bill to address the challenges Medicare beneficiaries face in seeking treatment for addiction.

She echoed the concerns of many Americans, who say by a margin of four to one that America’s opioid drug problem was getting worse, not better, and that President Joe Biden was doing enough to stop it, according to pollsters Rasmussen reports.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre recently said the government is using technology to step up the fight against cross-border crime gangs and “smugglers of deadly opioids on the dark web.”

Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday about tensions over Taiwan. He was under pressure to increase the smuggling of fentanyl from China, which is partly responsible for the rise in overdose deaths in the US to 107,000 last year.

Opioid prescriptions have fallen about 40 percent in the past decade, amid restrictions by hospitals, insurers and government officials. But deaths related to the drugs remain at 13,000 to 14,000 per year.

Studies show that people who become addicted to opioids continue to start on prescription opioids, before switching to cheaper heroin and illegally made fentanyl and then more deadly next-generation drug cocktails.

A heroin user on the street in New York. The opioid epidemic has shifted from prescription painkillers like Percocet and Oxycodone in the early 2000s to heroin and then in the mid-2010s to fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller some 50-100 times stronger than morphine