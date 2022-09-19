Newt Gingrich warns ‘civilization will break down’ if crime keeps rising in cities such as New York

Former Speaker of the Republican House Newt Gingrich has criticized the Democratic District Attorney for rising crime rates in major cities across the country, saying “civilization will collapse” if it continues to escalate.

Appearing on John Catsimatidis’s WABC radio show on Sunday, Gingrich spoke about how to deal with crime that got out of hand, citing cities like New York and Chicago as places that need change.

“When you have the level of crime that you have in New York or Chicago or Atlanta, you suddenly realize that we need to do something,” he said.

Violent crime in major cities increased by 4.4 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to sharp increases in robbery rates (13 percent) and aggravated assault (2.6 per cent).

“People are going to realize that you have to change the prosecutors, and you have to hire enough police and you have to enforce the law,” Gingrich said. “Otherwise civilization will collapse.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke out about rising crime in major US cities and pointed to Democratic prosecutors as a contributing factor

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who blames Gingrich for rising crime in the Big Apple, speaks at a news conference

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has overseen a rapid rise in homicide rates in the city of Pennsylvania, despite confident his criminal justice reforms are working.

Gingrich is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and echoed many of his ‘strong crime’ sentiments

Philadelphia Police Investigators Work at the Site of a Fatal Nighttime Shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street

Many critics, including Gingrich, place much of the blame on lenient prosecutors, such as Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg or Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, who are both vocal proponents of criminal justice reform.

“If you’re a criminal in Philadelphia, you like the current DA. If you’re a criminal in Manhattan, you like the current District Attorney. You want to vote for him, campaign for him, help fund him,” Gingrich said.

New York City registered a 39 percent increase in robberies and a 21 percent increase in major assaults, while Philadelphia has already had 387 homicides this year, putting it on track to surpass 562 for all of 2021.

Gingrich, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, also pointed out that many criminals get rich from the rampant crime that is allowed to ravage the cities.

‘We should not underestimate how much of that’ [represents] remarkable growth of a … gray economy made up of people who only earn their money from illegal activities,” the Georgian Republican said.

Retired police chiefs recently spoke out about the Defund the Police campaign, saying the move to strip communities of police forces has reduced the number of available officers and overworked those who are.

Retired Police Chief Jeff Halstead said morale is the lowest he’s ever seen in his 30 years with the force — and said it’s because officers feel their profession has been demonized and they worry they’ll face criminal charges. continued.

“I talk to law enforcement every day. And in today’s world their biggest problem is staffing,” said Halstead, a retired Fort Worth police chief.

‘And what you hear is that the same drum is being beaten: how do we get through this? And what steps are we going to take to get our workforce back?’

Robberies are up 13% so far this year and heavy attacks by 2.6% in US cities

A Citi Bike stands at the scene of a shooting in Alphabet City in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 1, 2022 in New York City

The Defund The Police movement, which led to violent clashes with officers last year, led to a decrease in the number of available officers and overworked those who

Gingrich became Speaker of the House in 1995 and held that position until 1999, and can be seen here talking about tax cuts in 1998

New York City saw a mass exodus of officers from the NYPD this year, according to the New York Post, with 2,465 police officers looking to leave the department — 42 percent more than the 1,731 who left around the same time last year.

In Portland, Oregon, more than 230 police officers have left since 2020 due to retirement or layoffs.

In liberal San Francisco, residents have turned against democratic reforms that have failed to stem the surge in crime, homelessness and drug use.

Two-thirds of San Francisco residents say their city is going downhill because of the problems, and a third plan to leave the city within three years, according to a new poll.

The investigation was conducted by The San Francisco Chronicle after the recall election of progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin, who was impeached in June over frustration with public safety in the deeply-democratic city.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) of senior officers of America’s largest military force warned in its semiannual report of “shocking numbers” of violent crime in urban areas compared to the same period last year.

“Compared to the 2019 half-year figures, the cities that are members of the MCCA experienced a 50 percent increase in homicides and an approximately 36 percent increase in serious crimes,” the group said in a statement.

Atlanta saw an increase of about 20 percent and New Orleans a 40 percent increase in homicides, while Washington DC, Baltimore, Dallas, Phoenix and Denver also saw increases.

Violent crime — along with gun control, inflation and the economy — is prominent in voters’ minds ahead of the midterm elections, which will take control of the Democrat-occupied House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe’s first term. Biden will determine.

About three-quarters of registered voters said the economy was very important to them, while about six in 10 voters named gun policy, violent crime, health care, voting policy and education, a Pew Research Center poll found last month.