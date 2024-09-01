Newspoll: Voters deal another blow to Anthony Albanese, but it’s not all good news for Peter Dutton

Anthony Albanese’s approval rating among voters is at its lowest level since he came to power nearly two and a half years ago.

The Prime Minister’s low rating comes after the latest poll found that a federal election would result in a technical tie on a two-party preference basis if voters went to the polls right now.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton is not faring much better, with voters concerned about the high cost of living believing he would not be able to handle the inflation crisis any better than Labor.

Only 25 percent of voters surveyed in the last News survey conducted for The Australian believe inflation would be lower under Dutton, while 18 percent thought it would be higher.

The poll also showed a whopping 41 per cent of voters believed neither Labor nor the Coalition would do a better job than the other.

The same 41 percent also believed that inflation would remain the same regardless of who was in power.

The poll shows Dutton is failing to convince Australian voters that he should be the first choice to lead the economy and manage it better than the current government.

The results have some Liberal MPs concerned that Dutton has not prioritised the economy.

Mr Albanese’s (pictured) disapproval rating has risen three points to 54 per cent.

In another blow to the Coalition, 50 percent of voters believed inflation could be reduced under its leadership, while 35 percent did not think the party would make any difference.

Younger voters tended to think inflation would be higher under a coalition government, but voters over 65 thought it would be lower.

The survey was conducted among voters over a three-week period, with the first two weeks being when the discussion on Palestinian tourist visas was hotly debated in parliament.

This appears to have hit Albanese the hardest, with his disapproval rating rising three points to 54 percent.

This figure is the highest since he came to power in the May 2022 elections.

Some 18 per cent of voters surveyed believed inflation would be higher if Coalition leader Peter Dutton (pictured) was in power.

Albanese’s approval rating also took a hit, falling two points to 41 percent.

Overall, the figures are as bad as they have been for the Prime Minister since he began governing the country.

Dutton’s approval rating also fell one point, to 39 percent.

Dissatisfaction with the coalition leader also rose two points, reaching 52 percent.

Dutton’s net negative approval rating is now minus 13, but it is not his worst showing since taking up the leadership role.

Albanese’s net approval ratings also fell to -13.

The poll also showed both major parties tied in a two-party race.

This is the second poll showing this 50-50 split.

It is also the first time that consecutive Newspoll polls have recorded a tie result since the election.

The Coalition’s primary vote fell one point to 38 percent, but remained ahead of Labor, which was unchanged at 32 percent.

There was also no positive voting benefit for Labor after last week’s fall in inflation due to federal and state energy subsidies.

In the primaries, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party rose one point to seven per cent.

There was no change for the Greens, who remained at 12 percent.

And when it came time to choose who voters think would make a better prime minister, Albanese fell one point to 45 percent, the lowest figure since the election.

The coalition leader lost two points and now has 37 percent.

The eight-point gap is larger than the seven percent difference in the last two Newspolls.

The number of Australian voters unable to commit to a leader rose to 18 percent, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with both leaders.

The poll was conducted between August 26 and 30 and surveyed 1,263 voters online across Australia.