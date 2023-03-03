News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

To the world, she looked like a loving mother who smiled as she wrapped her arms around her five young children as they unwrapped presents. But months after this family photo was taken (left), Genevieve Lhermitte (bottom right) slit the throats of her children aged three to 14 with a kitchen knife at their home in Nivelles, Belgium, in a case that shocked the country. And exactly 16 years after Lhermitte, 56, slaughtered her children — three-year-old Mehdi, Mina, seven, Myriam, ten, Nora, 12, Yasmine, 14 — on February 28, 2007, she was euthanized at her own request on Tuesday. . Her ex-husband Bouchaib Moqadem (top right), who was visiting his parents in Morocco when Lhermitte launched her attack, declined to speak about Lhermitte’s euthanasia, revealing he is still struggling to cope with the ‘carnage’ of his children.