News anchor goes viral after accidentally saying ‘back to school SHOOTING’ instead of shopping

The shocking moment when a newscaster accidentally said “back to school shooting” instead of “shopping live over the air” has raised concerns about the danger of school shootings in the US as millions of children live in the US. nationwide return to their classrooms.

News anchor Maria Stephanos, who appears on Boston-based network WCVB, accidentally blurted out the word “shoot” during a live broadcast on the channel’s news show — a misstep captured on camera by Massachusetts-based TikTok user Emmi, 21, who posted it to the app, where it quickly went viral.

In Emmi’s video — which she posted with the caption “There’s no way that just happened” and has been viewed more than 8.9 million times — Maria shows her discussing back to school shopping.

But when the time came for her to say that phrase, she slipped and instead said, “Back to school shoot-school shopping,” before staring wide-eyed at the camera, seemingly shocked at her mistake.

Maria has been a news anchor for over 25 years and is now NewsCenter co-anchor with WCVB Boston News and many are calling her misstep an “honest mistake.”

The video prompted many to notice how common school shootings are today.

According to The gun violence archivethere have been 212 mass shootings so far in 2022, with 693 mass shootings the year before.

Education week follows school shootings since 2018. In the past four years, there were a total of 119 school shootings.

In 2022, there have been 27 school shootings so far, 34 in 2021, 10 in 2020 and 24 in both 2018 and 2019.

According to Education Week, 83 people have been killed in school shootings in the past four years.

In Boston, where Maria is based, Education Week notes that there has been one school shooting in the past four years, in which a 17-year-old student and a 31-year-old teacher have been injured.

Massachusetts state officials point to their strict gun laws for the lack of mass shootings and hope other states will use them as models.

The state’s gun laws include background check mandates, far-reaching bans, and local licensing standards, all of which they say should be a guide.

Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts, has publicly said that the state’s gun laws have proven to work and that states should also pass the same laws to prevent school shootings.

And while there aren’t many school shootings in Massachusetts, other parts of the country face the effects of school shootings on a daily basis.

Many of the comments on Emmi’s video used the newscaster’s error as evidence that there are too many school shootings in the country.

“Unfortunately, this is too common a news headline in the country,” one user commented.

Another user added, “It’s so common in the US that it doesn’t even startle me.”

“Well…honest mistake,” another user wrote.

One user wrote: ‘That’s how you know it’s too common.’

“She’s probably talked more about shootings than shopping, so it’s an honest mistake,” said another user.

“As it’s just so normalized in our lives,” added another user.