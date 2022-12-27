Newport fire: Dozens of apartment residents evacuated after gas fire broke out on commercial strip

Two people located within the commercial strip were also safely evacuated.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from two Sydney apartment blocks after a fire broke out in a shopping area on the northern beaches.

More than 30 firefighters were called to stores in Newport around midday Tuesday, Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.

Locals watched from the street as smoke billowed from the roof of the arcade in the upscale suburb.

They discovered flames inside a ceiling cavity above six shops on Barrenjoey Road.

Two people who were inside at the time of the incident were evacuated.

Firefighters were also forced to flee the scene after part of the roof collapsed, revealing a ruptured gas main.

A spokesman said the fire had now been brought under control and evacuated residents had been allowed to return to their homes.

Fire and Rescue NSW is investigating the cause of the fire.