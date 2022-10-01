Newmarket trainer Sir Mark Prescott has real contender in Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe with Alpinista

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sir Mark Prescott is determined to enjoy what could be his ‘last big chance’ when Alpinista lines up on Sunday in the Qatar Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe as the best British-trained hopeful to win the amazing prize of € 5 million to take home.

Newmarket’s longest-serving trainer – he took over at Heath House stables in 1970 – has only had one previous Arc runner, Foreign Affairs, who was Sakhee’s 10th in 2001.

But he’s going to Longchamp with a five-year-old mare who has won her last seven races, five of which at Group 1 level, and is arguably the form choice of the race after beating Torquator Tasso last season before the latter landed the 2021 Arc.

Sir Mark Prescott, Newmarket’s longest-serving trainer, eager to enjoy L’Arc with Alpinista

The pair will face off again in Paris, where 20 runners line up for the biggest race in Europe alongside a talented field that includes Irish Derby winner Westover, French Derby and Eclipse Stakes winner Vadeni, Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg and the highly regarded Japanese. challenger title holder.

Prescott said, “I didn’t think I’d get nervous. Normally I’m not nervous about horses, but this time I am. It’s probably the last big chance and a wonderful opportunity. I’m determined to enjoy it.

“I turned 74 and last year we had a fantastic season with 46 winners and three group wins. You couldn’t have had a better year – and I went from 30 yearlings to 20. Suddenly you’re around too long and there are a lot of good young trainers around. I don’t mind that. It’s inevitable, it’s time.

‘So Alpinista is important on Sunday? Huge, if you get much closer to the end than to the beginning. It took me 53 years to get one as my second favorite for the Arc. It’s unlikely I’ll get another chance.’

Alpinista, left, when it won in York in August, as good preparation for the Longchamp race

Prescott once turned down an offer to train 20 yearlings a year for Sheikh Mohammed because he never wanted more than 50 horses in his stable that he could devote his full attention to – and throughout his career he says his ambition was to best trainer instead of champion trainer.

If Alpinista could win the Arc, he says the feat would be next to – but no better than – both that of training Spindrifter to win a then-record 13 races as a two-year-old in 1990 and Masafi to an astonishing seven wins in 18 eight days in 2004.

In fact, it is the career planning of a racehorse that fascinates the man who would have liked to be a criminal lawyer if he had not been a trainer.

Prescott, whose alarm clock is set every morning at 3:30 a.m. in the summer, added, “We all get a big win or two if we’re lucky, and the irresistible temptation to be a smart asshole as always hits me!”

Prescott is a reluctant traveler to Longchamp. He watched from Newmarket as his sprinter Marsha won the Group One Prix de L’Abbaye de Longchamp in 2016. On Sunday, each of its 58 owners will receive a personal call from their trainer.

But he will travel to Paris with Alpinista’s owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing.

Prescott travels to Paris with Kirsten Rausing, the owner-breeder of hit mount Alpinista

Prescott’s life changed forever when, at the age of 17, he broke his back in a race at the now-defunct Wye Racecourse. Unable to move, speak or even blink, he feared the worst. The experience colored his approach to life.

“As vivid as your imagination is, I don’t think you can imagine what that’s like,” Prescott said. ‘You are gripped by fear. It changed absolutely everything. It’s disappointing when horses run poorly, but it’s not the end of the world.’

The experience made Prescott a 100-per-center, whether for work or outside interests, when he once wrote a 500-page book on greyhound racing.

He’s also been fascinated with bullfighting ever since he read Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises as a 15-year-old and took a friend to the running and fighting in Pamplona, ​​Spain.

Alpinista is one of the best bets a British trainer has to win the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe

Today, Prescott travels to France or Spain four weekends a year to attend the bullfights. That raises the possibility of a remarkable coincidence. The Spaniards call bullfighting Corrida, the name of the last five-year-old mare to win the Arc in 1937.

A positive omen for Alpinista perhaps?

“That’s a pretty awful stat,” Prescott said with a smile. “But I hope there’s a bit of symmetry!”