Newlyweds reveal their dream wedding photo after they were stranded on a Welsh island as they posed

A bride and groom have revealed their perfect wedding photo after being stranded by the tide on an island in Wales and had to be rescued by a lifeboat as they posed for the photos.

Bride Shaniya Hirani, 36, and her new husband Sohil, 36, didn’t realize that Sully Island off the coast of the Vale of Glamorgan is tidal.

The newlyweds were cut off by rising waters after walking 400 meters with a photographer and camera crew on August 14 to capture the perfect picture of the island.

The RNLI had to send a lifeboat to rescue the couple, which involved Ms Hirani in her white dress, veil and high heels clambering into the boat.

The couple have now released the behind-the-scenes photos of the dramatic rescue.

The stunning photo shows Shaniya and Sohil in traditional Hindu wedding dress as they pose on the island.

The photo shows the couple turning away from each other and looking thoughtfully at the sea, the clouds behind them forming a dramatic backdrop.

The bride said the ordeal has only made her dream photos more “memorable.”

A crew of three soon arrived in a lifeboat – and Ms Hirani said they had a good sense of humor about the situation

Ms Hirani said: ‘We walked across – me in my high heels – and actually missed three or four ‘DANGER’ signs because we were so excited.

“We got some really good pictures, then the photographer looked around and said we had to go.

“We could see the trail was under water, so we thought we had no choice but to cross it.

“As we got closer to the path, a man across the street yelled for us not to try to cross the road because it was too dangerous.”

The couple married that morning in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Sully, where Shaniya grew up.

They were having their reception with friends and family at the Captain’s Wife pub overlooking the former Viking Island when they decided it would be perfect for their wedding photos.

They crossed the causeway for the hour-long photo shoot with their photographer Mehul Shah.

But when they went to the end of Sully Island to take one last photo, they realized there was no turning back.

Sully Island is accessible by land at low tide, but is completely closed off at high tide.

A crew of three soon arrived in a lifeboat – and Mrs Hirani said they had a good sense of humor about the situation.

Ms Hirani said: ‘As soon as they got there they said ‘Congratulations, this is a first, we’ve never had to save a bridal party before!’

‘They were laughing and joking with us all day, it probably made their day to be honest! They were absolutely amazing about the whole thing, even going out of their way not to get my outfit dirty.

“A lifeguard also offered to transport me from the boat to the shore so my outfit wouldn’t get dirty. Everyone applauded that.’

The RNLI has installed a traffic light system on the mainland to let people know when they can safely enter the island.

Sully Island is notorious for getting stuck after misjudging the tides.

Stephen Fifield, owner of the local restaurant On the Rocks, said he saw the couple taking pictures and sounding a siren 15 minutes before high tide. He called the RNLI when the couple stayed where they were.

Debs McManus, the assistant manager of the Captain’s Wife pub, said Shaniya looked lovely, but ‘unfortunately her dress got a little wet’.

Ms Hirani was born and raised in South Wales but moved to London 17 years ago.

But being stranded on Sully’s beach didn’t ruin her homecoming wedding day, as she said, “It made the whole day so memorable.

“The whole pub and surrounding restaurants were all watching. We really got a big round of applause from everyone as we had been their entertainment for the past half hour.”