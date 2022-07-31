Newlyweds Pat Cummins and Becky Boston can’t wipe the smiles off their faces
Pat Cummins and his partner Becky Boston were married Friday in a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay.
And on Sunday, the newlyweds looked relaxed and happy as they headed home from Ballina airport to Sydney.
The cricketer and his British bride carried their nine-month-old son Albie to the airport.
Becky, 31, was casually chic in a white shirt worn under a denim jacket and added jeans.
She wore minimal makeup and wore her hair in a loose ponytail, finishing off the ensemble with a few black slides, while flashing her new wedding ring.
Among the beauty’s luggage was a clothing bag with the logo of the fashion house Dior.
Pat, meanwhile, opted for an orange and beige sweater along with a cap and white shorts.
The newlyweds loaded their luggage before crossing the tarmac and taking turns carrying their son.
The glamorous couple said ‘I do’ on Friday at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.
Becky was gorgeous in a flowing white dress with a sleeveless design and a wide skirt.
Pat, 29, opted for a traditional black tuxedo and white shirt, along with a black bow tie.
The wedding was a star-studded affair, with comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding among those in attendance.
The location is the same where Hollywood superstar Matt Damon stayed during his January Covid isolation.
The sprawling Byron Bay residence is described as a modern castle.
Located on the edge of Byron Bay, the Airbnb features a pool, tennis court and four bedrooms.
With the price set at $7,000 per night, it costs a pretty penny to use the location.
The beautiful property also offers panoramic ocean views, as well as expertly maintained gardens complete with stone sculptures, hedges and an extravagant fountain.
The couple, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.
Their wedding plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
They welcomed son Albie in October last year, with Pat tweeting that he was “more than in love” with the boy.
“It worked, I still can’t believe we made this little person,” model interior designer Becky posted online at the time.
