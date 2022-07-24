Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a loved-up display during Paris honeymoon

They’ve been relaxing in Paris since they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend, 20 years after their first engagement was called off.

And Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continued their honeymoon in the French capital on Sunday as they dined out at the new Christian Dior restaurant.

The singer turned heads in a striking pink midi dress as she left the lavish venue holding hands with her husband Ben.

Jennifer increased her height in a pair of high heels, while accessorizing with a gold pendant and stylish sunglasses.

She wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features as she scraped her caramel locks back into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Ben cut a neat figure in a blue shirt, matching pants and a pair of brown shoes.

The couple were joined on their Paris honeymoon by Ben’s two children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme, who uses gender-neutral pronouns.

Jennifer introduced Emme with the pronouns “she/she” last month during their duet at the Las Vegas Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Ben is also the father of son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005, while Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin Maximilian, 14, whose father is singer Marc Anthony.

It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, said. People.

Ryan also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage, writing in her newsletter, “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely in the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Lopez also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Affleck wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the small chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”