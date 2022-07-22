Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck clutch hands as they head to dinner during Paris honeymoon

They’ve been relaxing in Paris since they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend, 20 years after their first engagement was called off.

And Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continued their honeymoon in the French capital on Friday as they dined at Manko with their respective daughters.

The newlyweds grabbed each other’s hands as they got out of their car and walked down the street in the rain, while an assistant shielded them with a large umbrella.

Newlyweds: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their honeymoon in Paris on Friday as they dined with their respective daughters at Manko restaurant

Jennifer dressed to impress for her night out with her new husband and their children, in a stylish black maxi dress.

She increased her height with see-through platform heels and kept her evening essentials in a cute studded handbag.

The singer let her caramel-colored locks fall down her back, while she emphasized her gorgeous features with a dewy palette of makeup.

Night out: The newlyweds grabbed each other’s hands as they got out of their car and walked down the street in the rain, while an assistant shielded them with a large umbrella.

In style: Jennifer dressed to impress for her night out with her new husband and their children, in a stylish black maxi dress

Looks good: . The singer let her caramel-colored locks fall down her back, highlighting her gorgeous features with a dewy palette of makeup

Keeping it casual: Ben opted for smart but casual attire, with a white shirt and black pants

Family affair: The couple were joined on their Paris honeymoon by Ben’s child Seraphina, 13 (right), and Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme, who uses gender-neutral pronouns (left)

Looking back: Jennifer introduced Emme to the pronouns “she/she” last month while duets at the Las Vegas Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala

Ben opted for a smart but casual dress, a white shirt with black pants.

He completed his look by choosing a pair of perfectly polished black shoes.

The Hollywood heavyweight was seen walking hand-in-hand with Jennifer as the couple made their way from their car to the restaurant.

In love: Hollywood heavyweight Ben was seen walking hand in hand with Jennifer, the couple went from their car to the restaurant

Loved Ones: Ben is also father to son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005

The couple were joined on their Paris honeymoon by Ben’s two children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme, who uses gender-neutral pronouns.

Jennifer introduced Emme with the pronouns “she/she” last month during their duet at the Las Vegas Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Ben is also the father of son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005, while Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin Maximilian, 14, whose father is singer Marc Anthony.

Memories: It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other

Verdict: “I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe told People

Going strong: Ryan also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last

It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, said. People.

Ryan also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.

Predictions: ‘They’re going to make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I really believe they are meant for each other,” he continued

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage, writing in her newsletter, “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely in the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Lopez also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Affleck wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the small chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”