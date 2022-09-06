Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz beam while second-hand shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiled while shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The lovebirds stopped by the thrift store What Goes Around Comes Around for some deals on vintage items.

David Beckham’s 23-year-old son wore a white T-shirt to commemorate Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the outing.

Cobain’s face was right in the middle of Brooklyn’s chest with his birth and death years below the photo.

He added faded jeans and dark sunglasses to the look, and he walked in white sneakers.

Peltz, 27, showed off her taut stomach in a small, red crop top, and she added black leather pants to the look.

She let her brown hair fall down the back and front, giving her bangs that reached almost to her eyes.

Drama! Although the couple seemed very happy during their afternoon together, they have been through a lot of drama over the past few weeks (photo August 2022)

The Deck the Halls actress wore a black bag over her left shoulder.

While the couple seemed happy during their afternoon together, they’ve been through a ton of drama over the past few weeks.

Brooklyn’s mother Victoria reached out to congratulate him on a recent joint interview with Nicola, but forgot to mention her daughter-in-law.

Both Nicola and Brooklyn also shared a selection of photos from their shoot, including the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, on their respective Instagram accounts.

But while Victoria liked her son’s solo image, she didn’t click the cover with both Nicola and Brooklyn.

She also didn’t share any love in the photos Nicola posted on her own Instagram.

Light: But while Victoria Beckham liked her son’s solo image, she didn’t click on the cover with both Nicola and Brooklyn or photos Nicola posted (pictured with David Beckham 2019)

Heartbroken: Nevertheless, the feud with daughter-in-law Nicola, who strained her relationship with son Brooklyn, has reportedly left Victoria ‘heartbroken’

This alleged disdain is just the latest in a long feud between Victoria and her new daughter-in-law.

Despite this, the feud with daughter-in-law Nicola, who has strained her relationship with son Brooklyn, has reportedly left Victoria “broken”

The former pop star is concerned about the ramifications for her relationship with the chef-turned-photographer, and is said to be “distraught and anxious,” it was reported.

Ms Beckham relied on her eldest child for support as her footballing husband traveled the world, and their relationship has previously been described as ‘inseparable’, according to the BBC. Mail+.

The Cold War started when Nicola Peltz and Mrs. Beckham clashed over her wedding dress, and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Although the newlywed chef and the Transformers actress are happy and fawning at each other, things are brewing between their two homes.

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding, and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola, 27, “never planned” to wear Victoria Beckham to her wedding.

“She always let her design something. But she would never do that to her,” the source said. “She has too many really talented designer friends.

Not a fan of her style? an insider said Nicola, 27, “never” planned on wearing Victoria Beckham to her wedding (pictured with Brooklyn July 2022)

All about her: After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding – all about Victoria, according to an insider (David and Victoria pictured 2019)

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened.

“She would never, never wear it.”

Another source aware of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design but was let down at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.