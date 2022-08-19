Newlyweds Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow step out for a walk with their children

<!–

Billi Mucklow and her new husband Andy Carroll stepped out in the sun on Thursday for a walk with their kids.

The newlywed couple, who recently got married in Hampshire, appeared in good spirits during a walk in Essex.

The couple looked relaxed in a casual ensemble with their three children Arlo, six, Wolf, four, and 21-month-old daughter Marvel Mae, along with Carroll’s daughter Emilie Rose, 12, and son Lucas, 11, from a previous relationship.

Family fun: Billi Mucklow and her new husband Andy Carroll stepped out in the Essex sun on Thursday for a walk with their kids (LR Billi, Andy, 21-month-old Marvel Mae, Emilie Rose, 12, Wolf, four, Lucas, 11)

Billi donned a white T-shirt which she paired with black leggings and a hoodie wrapped around her waist.

She completed the laid-back look with black trainers and her blonde locks were swept back into a ponytail.

While Andy donned a white T-shirt and gray shorts that he paired with black trainers.

The couple took turns pushing their daughter Marvel Mae in her stroller as they made their way through a park.

Looking good: The newlyweds, who married in Hampshire earlier this month, looked cheerful as they enjoyed a walk in Essex

Family Day: Billi donned a white T-shirt which she paired with black leggings and a hoodie wrapped around her waist

It comes after Billi and Andy’s wedding was called into question after photos surfaced of the sportsman passing out in bed with two women during his bachelorette party in Dubai, but the couple went through with the big day and tied the knot days later.

During their honeymoon, The Sun reported that Andy and Billi appeared “frosty,” along with images obtained through the publication.

One onlooker said, “They didn’t look like the typical couple in love enjoying their honeymoon.”

They continued: “Billi seemed rather subdued, while Andy looked like he was brooding. It was clear there was tension.

“They barely spoke and didn’t hold hands and weren’t nice to each other. Often they both checked their phones,” they explained.

Relaxed: She completed the laid-back look with black trainers and her blonde locks were swept back into a ponytail

Casual: While Andy donned a white T-shirt and gray shorts that he paired with black trainers

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives of Andy and Billi for comment.

It came after a tumultuous build-up in which drama erupted when photos emerged of the sportsman passing out in bed with two women at his bachelorette party after a 17-hour drinking session.

The couple tied the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel last week, with Billi wearing a classic white lace wedding gown and train, while the groom opted for a suitably smart black gown, crisp white shirt and tie as they shared a kiss for a gorgeous floral background.

The next day, they even hosted their own Coachella themed party, the day called “Carrollchella.”