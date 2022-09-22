Newlyweds and 200 guests dodged death after the dancefloor at their reception collapsed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

“Evacuate the Dancefloor” is no longer just the name of a song for New Jersey honeymooners — who dodged death when a dance floor collapsed during their reception.

Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto were married on September 17 in a beach ceremony with nearly 200 family members and close friends.

But the happy day nearly ended in tragedy when a second-floor dance floor at the Daymark Inn in New Jersey’s Barnegat Light collapsed during their reception.

The married couple, who told WABC that it took years to plan the wedding and reception, said everything went according to plan and the evening was just beginning.

“Our DJ just kicked it off and we just got in three songs,” Brian told WABC.

Bride and groom Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto wait outside the bar where their reception was held with friend Jillian Mary after the dance floor collapsed

The reception, held at the Daymark Bar and Restaurant in Barnegat Light, was quickly moved outside when, after just a few numbers, the guests started shaking.

According to witnesses, the second floor of the building began to collapse as the group danced and partied.

“I felt it like a drop, and I came right off the dance floor,” said the bride.

Members of the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene to assist with any injuries and evacuation.

Wedding guests hang out as firefighters assess and evacuate the Daymark bar in Barnegat Light, New Jersey, following the collapse of a second-floor dance floor

Officials of the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company shared in a Facebook post that, thankfully, the floor didn’t collapse completely, but rather collapsed.

“The DJ did an excellent job of announcing all customers to leave the building safely after hearing the rumble,” the department said in their post.

No one was injured in the incident.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time and officials say the restaurant and bar will remain closed until they are deemed structurally safe.

Volunteer firefighters worked quickly to evacuate and assess the scene after the dance floor collapsed during a wedding reception at the Daymark Bar in Barnegat Light, New Jersey

While the near-death experience may have been enough to put the brakes on some wedding parties, Cassidy, Brian and their guests weren’t deterred by the incident.

The party initially moved outside the restaurant where the guests continued to chat and have fun, before eventually moving to another location.

“We knew where my parents were staying and we moved to that location and the party went on as usual,” Brian said.

While it was certainly disruptive, according to Brian, it didn’t completely ruin the reception.

“Luckily we were able to get all our first dances and all our speeches in,” Brian Gagliardotto said.

Brian and Cassidy Gagliardotto were all smiles on their wedding day after years of planning

The rapid response of the volunteer fire brigade was hailed as heroic on social media.

“I know from personal experience that the emergency services on this island are second to none. God bless them all,” said one person responding to the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook post.

Another Facebook commentator shared that she believes the situation will one day be a great story for everyone to look back on and laugh about.

“One day, five years from now, they’ll be able to joke about how much fun their marriage was, that they literally demolished the house,” one woman wrote. “But in all seriousness, my heart goes out to the bride and great news that no one was hurt, including emergency personnel, that’s all that really matters. Best wishes to the newlyweds.’