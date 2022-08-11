Newlywed Rita Ora dances alone at home to Beyoncé in optical illusion dress

BRUNO MARS 2009 – 2011

Before one of them became famous, Rita dated Bruno Mars at the age of 18 and later said, “It was love at first sight.”

‘We met in 2009. I was 18 and started at Roc Nation. Bruno was also unknown at the time.

“He was a struggling songwriter who was hired to write songs for me. I thought, “Wow, that’s just the best man in the world!”‘

ROB KARDASHIAN 2012

The singer dated reality star Rob for two months from October 2012 before ending their brief romance due to her “hectic work schedule” and their incompatible lifestyles.

And she admits to forgetting that she even dated the sock designer because the volatile relationship was “very short-lived.”

The end of their brief romance coincided with a series of bitter social media posts from Rob, indirectly suggesting that the singer had cheated on him multiple times during their relationship.

Rita and Calvin Harris

CALVIN HARRIS 2013 – 2014

Calvin and Rita were linked in the spring of 2013 with the couple who had been dating for about a year.

The DJ and Rita had a romantic and professional relationship and collaborated on Rita’s number one hit I Will Never Let You Down.

Rita would have turned quite red after she heard via Twitter that her relationship was over.

The Scottish DJ took to the social networking site to announce that the couple’s longstanding romance was over, but it was claimed that the hitmaker I Will Never Let You Down was unaware her beau would release the statement.

RICKY HIL 2014 – 2015

Rita and Tommy Hilfiger’s son, Ricky Hil, confirmed their relationship in August 2014, but broke up after 14 months of the on/off romance.

A$AP ROCKY 2015

Rocky had an affair with Rita in 2015. The rapper later caused controversy when he included explicit lyrics about his rumored ex in his single Better Things.

ASAP – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – later admitted his comments about Rita were “tasteless.”

TRAVIS BARKER 2015

Rita had a month-long affair with Kourtney Kardashian’s now husband in the fall of 2015. Rumor has it that Travis broke off the romance because she didn’t want to be in a “serious relationship.”

Rita and Andrew Watt

ANDREW WATT 2016 – 2017

Rita enjoyed a longstanding romance with fellow musician Andrew in 2016, before splitting up, with the star revealing her single status during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show.

ANDREW GARFIELD 2018

The singer and Hollywood actor had a steamy affair for four months before Andrew called for time for a “more private life,” with Rita returning to Watt for a brief reconciliation after Garfield’s split.

ROMAIN GAVRAS 2020 – 2021

The French director, who lives in London and has directed music videos for American rappers Kanye West and Jay Z, started dating Rita after her divorce from Andrew.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance during their brief relationship with exotic vacations in Ibiza and Corfu.

In October 2020, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Rita was spotted wearing a huge rock on her engagement finger.

A source close to Rita told MailOnline of their split: ‘Rita and Romain tried to make it work, but they both agreed it wasn’t meant to be. They remain close, but it was just impossible to maintain a relationship where they barely saw each other.

“And given both of their busy schedules for 2021, the writing was very much on the wall late last year.”

Rita and Romain went their separate ways weeks after her Covid rule broke the 30th birthday party at a Notting Hill restaurant on Nov. 21, 2020.

A spokeswoman for Romain, 39, confirmed to MailOnline: ‘Rita and Romain split months ago due to issues with their respective work commitments. They remain good friends.’

TAIKA WAITITI 2020 – PRESENT

The couple began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, and it was said that their relationship progressed so quickly that they started talking about marriage within months, a source said. New idea.